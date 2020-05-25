Let’s be grownups here: Leagues and players primarily want to restart spectator sports to protect their business interests, not to boost our spirits.

But that’s OK, because the boosting of our spirits will be an inevitable byproduct. We’ll take it.

One thing that the COVID-19 sports shutdown has reminded us of is that a significant number of Americans very much enjoy watching fit, skilled, highly paid young people compete in athletic contests.

And we now are closer than we have been since the Jazz’ Rudy Gobert tested positive on March 11 to returning to that world, with encouraging news coming in waves in recent days.

An incomplete review: UFC and NASCAR are back, as are German soccer, Korean baseball and celebrity, charity golf outings. June is scheduled to bring the PGA Tour, boxing, pro bowling, Spanish soccer, Japanese baseball and the Belmont Stakes.

Most tantalizing of all, the complicated, unconventional plans to get the NHL, NBA and MLB going sometime in July rapidly are gaining momentum and could be in place within a week or two.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo keeps saying positive things, most recently green-lighting New York teams to open their practice facilities.

MLS’ NYCFC did so on Monday, around the same time the NHL released its dizzyingly detailed “phase 2” plan for players returning to training.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bottom line: It almost is time to unplug the WABAC machine sports journalists have been using to fill time and space with material from another time and space.

The 20th century had its ups and downs in 100 years in the spotlight, but it is overstaying its welcome in 2020. In other words, less Trottier, more Trotz. Less MJ, more LBJ. Less Steve Trout, more Mike Trout. Less SD, more HD.

Enough is enough. As of Tuesday, we will surpass the 75-day drought in the fall of 1919 without an MLB, NHL, NFL or NBA game being played – and the NFL and NBA did not even exist then.

And there is a good chance we eventually will surpass the 101-day drought of late 1918, when the World Series ended a month early because of World War I – and in the middle of another flu pandemic.

Before we get too worked up, though, a little perspective: Think about what we are getting excited about here.

Imagine what a time traveler from late February visiting our new world would have said about plans for sports during the pandemic.

NBA teams playing at Disney World, in midsummer? Twenty-four teams in the NHL playoffs? The Mets and Yankees in the same division? No high-fives? No spitting? No hugs?

NO FANS?!?

Our time traveler friend would have considered all that a worst-case, difficult-to-imagine, dystopian nightmare scenario. Now most view it is as a burst of rosy, best-case optimism.

But here we are. And, of course, the entire thing could come crumbling down if COVID-19’s likely second wave hits hard, forces leagues to reconsider everything and lands us back where we started.

That could happen. It did the last time sports tried this sort of thing, during a second-wave outbreak in Seattle in the spring of 1919 that forced the Stanley Cup Final to be cut short – and killed Canadiens defenseman Joe Hall.

No one wishes anything like that to happen, of course. And let us hope we are more sophisticated about proper medical practices and preventative measures now than we were then.

Because this is a moment for optimism in addition to caution. Many of us like watching sports, even if it means fake noise being pumped into stadiums to approximate our presence while we watch on screens from afar.

The whole thing surely seems silly to people who are not fans – and who already considered it a waste of time even under normal circumstances.

It is not silly to us. Sure, there is a lot of weirdness and uncertainty ahead. But it beats the alternative.