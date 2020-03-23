The 2020 Olympic Games are over, of course. Everyone knows that at this point other than the IOC itself, which presumably will throw in the towel sometime this week.

The pressure to do so ramped up late Sunday, after the IOC said it was considering a postponement and would decide within a month, prompting Canada and Australia to announce they will not go to Japan regardless.

Let’s not be too hard on the IOC here, though. Organizers know that postponing the Games until next summer is a financial and logistical nightmare, and understandably had been hoping for a miracle.

IOC president Thomas Bach has been clinging to the postponement cliff by his fingernails, and now has much of the athletic world stomping on his fingers.

“I know that this unprecedented situation leaves many of your questions open,” he wrote in a letter to athletes. “I also know that this rational approach may not be in line with the emotions many of you have to go through.”

But as the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, Masters, etc., have learned, at some point rational and emotional align, and good policy and good citizenship trump lucrative business contracts.

What makes this even more complicated than the situation faced by North American pro leagues is that it is a global event in the context of a global problem.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Big-league baseball and many other North American sports institutions carried on through World War II and other societal disruptions. But the Olympics took pauses in 1916, 1940 and 1944 because there was no other choice.

There is not one this time, either, even though the circumstances are different. Humans are trying to keep one another alive during this pandemic.

Like the Olympics’ returns after the world wars, a Games next summer could be part of a celebration of a return to normalcy.

Anyway, all of the above is about health and money and politics and everything else that goes into events of this sort in times such as these.

But since this is a column by a sportswriter, let’s distill the discussion into a simple one about sports.

Staging the Olympics as scheduled in late July and early August will create an uneven playing field, and that in itself is enough of an argument against proceeding.

For all the talk among athletes about health concerns, for many it is evident their primary concern is a competitive one, and that’s OK. It is how they are wired.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and governments’ reactions to it, is wildly uneven around the world, and likely will continue to be into mid-summer.

In urging Bach to postpone the Games, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe called the July start date “neither feasible nor desirable” and cited competitive imbalance as athletes are limited in their ability to train.

That is why even if the virus suddenly disappeared in, say, mid-June and the world became healthy overnight, there would be no way to hold a fair Olympics this summer because of missed workouts this spring.

Even Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe appeared ready to give in on Monday, saying, “If it is difficult to hold [the Games] in a complete way, a decision of postponement would be unavoidable.”

Postponing until autumn is a non-starter, in part because of the disruption to the athletes’ well-honed yearly schedules, in part because of business concerns.

NBC, the Olympics’ American TV partner, presumably would want no part of an Olympics that competes with the NFL and college football for viewers.

So 2021 it shall be, once the IOC and Japan sort out who will pay the bills, including the ongoing maintenance of Olympic facilities and countless other financial ripple effects.

Keep the flame lit, but put it on the back burner for now.