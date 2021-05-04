It is one of the oldest jokes in sports, generally attributed to Babylon native Rodney Dangerfield: "I went to a fight the other night, and a hockey game broke out."

But you do not hear that one much anymore, and younger sports fans might not even get it.

Hockey has come a long way in recent decades, from the depths of the Broad Street Bullies of the mid-1970s to a kinder, gentler world in which skill and grit exist in pleasant harmony – mostly minus the mayhem.

Then something like what happened at Madison Square Garden on Monday night comes along, and while avid hockey fans understand it is an anomaly, the rest of the world reverts to its hoary default opinion of the sport.

That is why what the Capitals’ Tom Wilson did to the Rangers demands a swift, harsh penalty from the NHL.

Sure, trying to kill a couple of opponents – including one of the best players in the league – is reason enough for a long suspension that includes at least the rest of this regular season and playoffs.

But this is about more than the battered heads of Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin. It is about the integrity of a league forever in search of more attention, revenue and respect in the United States.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wilson has been suspended five times in his career, including for seven games this season after he boarded the Bruins’ Brandon Carlo.

When he returned it was assumed referees and the league would be keeping an extra close eye on him.

Then came Monday, when Wilson first was seen punching Buchnevich in the head after the Ranger already was on the ice and in no position to defend himself.

After dispatching Ryan Strome, who tried to intervene, he then flung Panarin to the ice by his curly hair, at which point he was penalized for 14 minutes, but not ejected. Bizarre.

Tom Wilson gets a 10-minute misconduct for punching Buchnevich in the head on the ground and body slamming Panarin pic.twitter.com/fg2HRej8yD — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 4, 2021

The fact the Rangers are a finesse team that has been pushed around by all comers of late, including the Islanders, is a separate discussion that management must address in the offseason.

The Rangers should have gone hard after Matt Martin when he was a free agent before Martin re-signed with the Islanders, for whom he recently took out the Rangers’ Jacob Trouba with a clean, non-Wilsonian hit.

But the Blueshirts’ toughness deficiency does not allow bullies to take advantage of them outside the rules of the game and of common decency and professional respect.

After the game, while the Capitals were celebrating Wilson’s night with an ill-advised (later deleted) Twitter post, the Rangers told it like it was.

For when the @Capitals delete this. Or they delete the soon-to-be-ex-Social Media Guy. Or when the @NHL deletes Tom Wilson #BanHim #ViolentPsychopath pic.twitter.com/l9aQpMhKmJ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 4, 2021

"There are lines that can’t be crossed in this game; to me, it’s just zero respect for the game in general," coach David Quinn said. "You get one of the star players in this league now who could have got seriously, seriously hurt in that incident.

"You saw what happened and, you know, it happens time and time again with him, and it’s totally unnecessary."

Added Mika Zibanejad, "It’s just horrible. Zero respect."

Pretty much.

Wilson eventually scored an empty-net goal to cement the Capitals’ 6-3 victory, which moved them into a tie for first place in the East Division.

This is where his inevitable suspension gets interesting. Unlike a traditional hockey goon, Wilson is a pretty good player, and benching him for the playoffs would help the Capitals’ upcoming opponents.

One of those playoff opponents could well be the Islanders, who would love to not see Wilson on the ice. Same goes for the Penguins and Bruins,

That is understandable, from a competitive perspective. But for the league, its fans and those of us who love the sport, this decision – and the statement it must make – is bigger than that.