The first day of WFAN’s new decade, new lineup and new ratings period began . . . strangely.

First, morning co-host Boomer Esiason slept through his alarm and showed up about 50 minutes into his 6 to 10 a.m. show with Gregg Giannotti.

For a time, there was concern for Esiason’s well-being, but when he joined the show he said he was extra tired after playing hockey late Wednesday afternoon. He apologized to the audience.

"That’s the way 2020 gets started with us – perfect,” he said.

A couple of hours later, things got more peculiar, when a caller named “Mary” from Long Island seemed legitimately confused about what was going on with the station’s revamped schedule after the departure from afternoon drive time of Mike Francesa.

When told that Marc Malusis would be co-hosting middays with Maggie Gray, the caller said she did not know who Malusis is.

Later, Giannotti and Esiason explained that they were having some fun with the caller’s uncertainty because it illustrated their own displeasure with the way WFAN announced its new lineup, with Gray and Malusis on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts from 2 to 6 p.m. (Francesa will appear 6 to 6:30 p.m. starting Monday.)

Esiason called the process “idiotic” and Giannotti called it “nonsense.”

The two had wanted to welcome their four colleagues and formally announce the new lineup on the morning show, but they said they were told by WFAN executive Mark Chernoff that they could not do that, and that he would explain to them why in private this week.

They said he also told them there would be no formal announcement at all, and that the new lineup merely would appear on Jan. 2.

“The way that this went down, if I’m Moose [Malusis] or Joe and Evan, I’m thinking, ‘What is this?’” Giannotti said. “This is the way the Baltimore Colts left - in the middle of the night. What are we doing?”

Roberts and Benigno confirmed in passing on the air late Monday afternoon that they had signed their new contracts.

At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, shortly after the morning show left the air, WFAN did make an official announcement on its Twitter account.

“Now you just basically just shoveled it into the street,” Giannotti said.

Esiason called it a “news dump.”

It certainly was odd. Chernoff said the handling of the news was a matter of “timing” but did not elaborate.

Esiason and Giannotti strongly praised the new lineup, in the process making it clear that the years of tense relations between the morning show and Francesa’s afternoon show are over.

"Moose and Maggie, I like both of them; they’re going to be great,” Giannotti said.

As for Roberts and Benigno, whose midday show Giannotti produced for two years, he said, “Those two guys have been great to me and I am so happy for them and I am rooting like hell for them.

“If they ever ask us for anything, if they ever ask me for anything, I am going to run to them . . I am indebted to them because they have always had my back . . . I’m really, really happy they’re doing this, and they’re going to be great.”

Giannotti and Esiason invited Malusis and Gray onto their show shortly before 10 a.m. to formally welcome them.

Both Malusis and Gray said they were unoffended by the announcement process.

“When I was told I was going to get the job, I nearly cried,” Malusis said. “It was sheer joy.”

Gray said she and Malusis developed chemistry “almost immediately” when they worked together at CBS Sports Radio.

She also praised her former WFAN partners, Chris Carlin and Bart Scott, both of whom now are at ESPN.

Scott remained on WFAN with Gray this autumn even as he negotiated a new deal with ESPN, which was motivated in large part by his desire to be on television more. He appeared on “Get Up” on New Year’s Day morning.

Gray said when she saw Scott on “Get Up” she thought to herself, “Man, that just kind of seemed right. It seems like a fit for him . . . He’s become like a brother to me, and a great friend.”