Neil Best Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, then returned in 1985. His SportsWatch column debuted in 2005. email twitter

WFAN remains on the clock, and it is ticking louder and faster by the week, with Craig Carton’s morning spot unfilled and Mike Francesa still set to create an afternoon opening after Dec. 15.

Adding to the urgency: The sales staff must start selling ads for the first quarter of 2018, and it would be helpful to know exactly what it is selling.

Station management would like to settle all of this by very early next month, but nothing has been decided or signed.

The morning show is the less-complicated puzzle, with Boomer Esiason and the rest of the longtime “Boomer and Carton” crew already in place.

Gregg Giannotti, a Bellport High and Hofstra alumnus, is CBS Sports Radio’s morning co-host and would be a relatively seamless replacement for Carton, who resigned last month after being arrested on federal charges. (CBS Radio owns WFAN.)

Giannotti spent a week with Esiason in September, and he knows the market and station well.

Assuming Evan Roberts and Joe Benigno remain in midday — likely with an added hour for a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. time slot — the afternoon is a blank slate and an opportunity to go in a creative new direction.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Sid Rosenberg, who would have been an interesting option, as always, appears to be out of the mix because of his contractual situation at WABC.

If WFAN decides to go the ex-jock route, the most intriguing option is former Jets linebacker Bart Scott, whose colorful personality was on display during fill-in appearances over the summer.

Scott currently is heard on ESPN New York radio, but assuming that is not a long-term deal, WFAN could be a fit – as long as he takes a crash course in knowing and caring about baseball, a must for any New York host.

Chris Simms has been a regular at WFAN and also could be a candidate if it wants a former pro athlete in the room.

Chris Carlin and Kimberly Jones were a popular fill-in pair earlier this decade and would make good sense now, too. Carlin is at WFAN’s sister station in Philadelphia and Jones works for the NFL Network, so there could be some logistical hurdles there.

An unconventional two- or three-person crew would make sense, because inevitably the program that replaces Francesa’s will be closely scrutinized for content and ratings. The more different it is, the better for all concerned.

An added bonus of hiring Scott and / or Jones: it can be enlightening to hear a diversity of voices on one’s radio.

WFAN has been careful not to show its hand. Perhaps it has a Mickey Callaway-like surprise up its sleeve and will name someone no one has mentioned.

VP of programming Mark Chernoff declined to comment on the process on Tuesday beyond saying, “The search continues and we’ve spoken with many people.”

Chernoff originally set Labor Day as a goal to announce a new afternoon show. He did not achieve that mark, then two days later Carton was gone.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Francesa briefly considered extending his stay to help the station through its crisis but no deal came of that, and the ’FAN was back to facing programming challenges on two fronts.

Chernoff confirmed that “ideally” WFAN would like to settle on its 2018 roster in the next couple of weeks.

The good news for WFAN is that this is an opportunity to reshape itself as it starts its fourth decade on the air. The time has come to actually do it.