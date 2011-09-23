You wouldn't have known, had you just returned from a two-week safari and headed straight into the Red Sox clubhouse Friday.

You wouldn't have known that you were entering a zone that had been flagged for a potential baseball meltdown. Not with Dustin Pedroia his usual rambunctious self. Not with David Ortiz entertaining media pals at his locker, sporting his standard toothy grin.

More to the point, the Yankees' rivals assert this: If you're out in the wild at the moment and return to civilization in a week? You won't know.

"All that matters is going to the playoffs," Kevin Youkilis said before the Red Sox-Yankees game at the Stadium was postponed because of rain. "It doesn't matter what team you are going into the playoffs. How you won, how you lost. If you lost your last 10, even.

"In the playoffs, it's all about winning the best-of-five, best-of-seven . . . There's no relevancy to the regular season."

Or, as Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein put it in more succinct terms: "Everyone gets knocked on their ----. It's what happens afterward that matters."

These Red Sox have been knocked down in a fashion that often leaves emotional scars. They have lost five of six games, seven of nine, 12 of 15, 14 of 18 and 16 of 21. They haven't enjoyed a two-game winning streak since Aug. 27, four weeks ago Saturday, when they swept a doubleheader with Oakland.

Yet they still control their own destiny, even with some room for error. Thanks to the Yankees' taking three of four games from Tampa Bay this week at Yankee Stadium, the Red Sox started action Friday leading the Rays by two games in the race for the American League wild card. That lead became 21/2 games when the Rays lost to Toronto Friday night.

When a reporter asked Boston manager Terry Francona to identify the "breaking point" in this terrible stretch, Francona reacted with a stern expression.

"It's not broken yet," he said. "We're two games up . . . I try to answer your questions, but I'd much rather spend the energy on how to beat the Yankees. Because if we do that, we're going to be in good shape."

The subject of Francona's job security became a topic after Boston-based commentator Peter Gammons, who is very close with Epstein, said Thursday (on Dan Patrick's radio show) that he sensed a "disconnect" between Epstein and Francona. Epstein put out that fire Friday, stressing to reporters, "This is not a soap opera."

Of course, anyone following the Red Sox this year would tell you that Epstein deserves more blame than Francona.

It's Epstein who committed $82.5 million over five years to John Lackey, who has been so awful that the Red Sox deliberated for days before finally committing on Friday to start him Sunday against the Yankees.

It's Epstein who went hard after Carl Crawford and signed him despite the industry scuttlebutt that the sensitive Crawford would not be happy in the Boston fishbowl.

And it's Epstein who's responsible for the organizational depth that is so shallow that Tim Wakefield (5.08 ERA) also will start a game Sunday.

Epstein is a good GM enduring a bad stretch, one that can be forgotten very quickly.

"I think the biggest thing is just going out and winning ballgames," said Youkilis, whose hip injury supposedly is improving. "That's all you need to do. Everything is put out there that we're the team behind. But we're the team ahead."

Survive this week, and the Red Sox can start fresh with Jon Lester and Josh Beckett atop their playoff rotation. With a dangerous lineup. And with a huge sigh of relief.

If the losing continues, however? You'll know. We all will.