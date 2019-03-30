As the Knicks make their way to the end of the season, piling one loss after another, it’s hard to tell anything about their future with much of the roster bound for free agency and hoping to find new homes. And the few players who figure into the future plans have done little to define their future roles.

So as the real season for the Knicks' front office looms ahead of them, it’s hard to figure just who fits best for a makeover to wipe away the memories of this process.

Is Kevin Durant the key to everything? If the Knicks somehow can coax Durant into coming east, something that they have seemed to have a hint is happening no matter what the tampering risks, who fits beside him as a second free agent? What player in the draft could complement him?

For example, the building blocks the Knicks have spent this misery slogging through with at least the hope that they will develop for the future are Kevin Knox, the most recent lottery pick, and second-rounder Mitchell Robinson.

Knox has taken on a huge role in terms of minutes and offensive workload. And he plays the same position as Durant. So how do you piece these things together to jump from the worst team in the NBA to one that will convince a player like Durant that this won’t turn into a middle of the pack frustration?

“At the end of the day what I’m trying to do with all of them is make them, to a certain extent, positionless,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “Where they can get to a point where it doesn’t matter who they’re out there with, that their skill set applies to whatever position they’re playing. That’s kind of how we’re looking at it going forward. I’m not looking too far into the future of who we might get. But our player development is focused on making them complete players.

It’s not a unique concept. The Warriors have done it with a number of players who can switch positions seamlessly. The Bucks have opted for a similar tact, filling their roster with long, versatile players.

So could the Knicks play a lineup together with Durant, Kyrie Irving, Zion Williamson, Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson? Is there a possibility that Ja Morant and Irving could co-exist? It’s certainly a better problem that rolling the ball out with the assortment of roster fillers that they have put on the floor this season. In this exercise, consider the Knicks can get the stars they want — which certainly is no sure thing — and every mention of Durant is interchangeable with Kawhi Leonard as long as we're imagining things go right for the Knicks. What are the chances?

The best of all worlds: Durant goes ahead with the bizarre decision to leave the best team in basketball, leaving millions of dollars on the table, and comes to New York. He draws Irving with him, the ping pong balls hit the proper 14 percent and the Knicks get Zion. So there is a point guard, small forward, power forward combo and somehow positionless ball slips Knox over to the two guard spot. Robinson lives on alley-oops and follow dunks with this talented core around him. Dennis Smith Jr. is instant offense off the bench. Frank Ntilikina finds his role finally as a sixth man, versatile defensive stopper and no one has to be banned from Madison Square Garden.

Duke Version 2: What if the Knicks get Durant and Irving — again, a pretty good dream scenario — but don’t hit the lottery? If they went with Zion’s teammate, R.J. Barrett, it would be a far easier lineup decision as Barrett looks ready to go as a shooting guard. Not that it’s better than getting Zion, but it is easier than picturing Knox trying to chase around James Harden.

Ja rules: Of course, the lottery and the draft come ahead of free agency — as long as the Knicks have not been assured, as owner James Dolan claimed, that the stars of the free agent market want to come to the Knicks. So the Knicks will have to make that decision first, and if they don’t get the first pick, they could be choosing between Barrett and Morant, with the Murray State point guard rising in scouts' eyes with his performance against Marquette and Florida State in the NCAA Tournament. If Morant comes it makes little sense to pursue a point guard in free agency, so could a Durant, Morant combo work with Knox and an elite wing like Klay Thompson or Jimmy Butler?

The wild card: If the Knicks get the top pick they could always package it in deal to try to bring Anthony Davis to New York. The issue with this is that using that pick takes an asset out of the mix. The Knicks have zero stars now. They have a chance to finish the summer with three — two max free agents and a top pick. If you include that pick and more to Davis, you would have to perform cap gymnastics to fit two max free agents in. But Davis is really, really good.