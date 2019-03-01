Sometimes players miss shots and sometimes journalists do, too. So when a few of us were speaking with Allonzo Trier after he led the Knicks with 22 points Thursday night, he spoke about playing with aggressiveness offensively that he had lost for a stretch. And as I tried to follow up on it, I used the word, “confidence” rather than “aggressiveness.”

Trier immediately responded, “I don’t lack confidence.”

And that is true, a statement that has been true since Trier arrived with the Knicks as an undrafted free agent last summer. While his play may be filled with ups and downs, Trier has never lacked for confidence.

Perhaps it’s a residual effect of having been in the spotlight since he was a pre-teen, the subject of a New York Times Magazine story as he made his way through the AAU circuit as a national sensation. But when teams passed on him in the draft after three seasons at Arizona, it never caused his confidence to waver.

He pinned the gap in his performance on trying to find his way into a role. While Knicks coach David Fizdale sought to have Trier become more of a complete guard, working to get his teammates involved, Trier finally returned to what got him here — aggressiveness. Definitely not confidence, but aggressiveness.

"I don’t think [the game] slowed down,” Trier said. “I think it slowed down earlier but then I got in a stretch where we were talking and he was really asking me to kind of, not change how I'm playing but focus on different areas of my game and it was more about trying to find guys and I don’t want to say be unselfish but look to make the right reads and be aware of passes and I kind of turned down my aggressiveness.

“And what I do best is score the ball and I was kind of thinking pass first. And it kind of took away from how I was playing. I just had to be able to find a balance and get back to being who I am and what I do best, really, honestly. I’ve just got to come out and be aggressive, honestly, be who I am and not try to change who I am as a basketball player. Do what I do best.”

That is a large part of the player development process the Knicks are preaching and some of it must fall on the player himself, not just to work on refining some of the physical aspects of his skill set, but also to find what works and what doesn’t. Some of that may be adjusting to the NBA and countering the adjustments that opposing teams have made already to stop them.

“It’s my first year playing here and I’m trying to figure that out on the go,” Trier said. “So that’s a part of my growth, going through stretches where I may not be playing as well or I may not be putting up the same numbers. It’s honestly about me just continuing to learn the game and putting it all together. So each game, I’m going to learn new things and get better, whether I score a lot of points or I miss a lot of shots or anything like that, you know? It’s about just continuing to build and putting it together.”

The wall

One thing that Trier feels as strongly about as his confidence? The rookie wall.

While some of his teammates admit that playing the arduous NBA schedule is a learned skill, Trier was asked if any of his struggles could be due to the rigors of the schedule and facing the rookie wall.

“No, that’s like a fairy tale,” he said. “That’s like a myth to me. I didn’t hit a rookie wall. I just went through a place where I was going through a part of learning the game and trying to put it all together in my first season. The best way to go through and learn is going through experience and that’s what I’m doing right now.”

Still here

Though the Knicks moved quickly after the trade deadline to waive Enes Kanter and Wes Matthews, allowing them to sign on with a playoff-bound team while the Knicks continued on their path to the draft lottery, DeAndre Jordan, who came to New York in a trade with Matthews, is still with the Knicks.

It doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense since Jordan is a free agent at season’s end and he certainly could help a contender now, still ranked second in the NBA in rebounding and field-goal percentage. But he has been content to play out the season in New York, serving as a mentor to Mitchell Robinson and the rest of the young Knicks.

“I don’t know if it was me convincing him,” Fizdale said. “I think Scott Perry and Steve (Mills) had a lot to do with that, as well. I think he sees the situation here as a good situation for him for this year, with him having a real purpose in helping this group, and possibly a future.”

History repeats?

The Knicks' little streak of three wins in four games, ending their 18-game losing streak and then their 18-game home losing streak, has moved them from the worst record in the league to the second-worst behind Phoenix, the third stop on this current road trip.

The chase for Zion Williamson — or the No. 1 spot in the NBA Draft — may cause a shudder in the hearts of Knicks fans with every win, even if the bottom three teams have the same chance at the top spot in the draft. Consider history, though. The Knicks won two of the final three games of the season in the 2014-15 season, and as a result, ended up with a 17-65 record and the fourth spot in the draft.

That happened to leave Kristaps Porzingis waiting for them.