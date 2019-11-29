There are judgments being made every day, carefully watching the progress — or lack of it — by Knicks head coach David Fizdale and the players thrown together hopefully as the roster for the Knicks.

Ever since team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry, at the urging of Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan, took to the microphones after an embarrassing loss at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Fizdale has been considered on the hot seat and he certainly is. The Knicks assembled a roster that, no matter the disappointment of free agency, still was a $70 million spending spree with the intent of changing the image of the franchise after a 17-win tanking season last year.

But speaking to numerous people in Toronto on Wednesday, many in the Raptors organization believe that the changes could come higher on the organizational chart. There is a belief that if the Knicks' struggles continue, at season’s end, Dolan will make an effort to convince Raptors president Masai Ujiri to come to New York to lead the organization, and the fear within the Raptors organization is that Ujiri will go.

Ujiri has a reputation as an organization-building prodigy, earning executive of the year honors in Denver and then turning the Raptors into NBA champions. And maybe just as impressive, after failing to keep Kawhi Leonard from departing to Los Angeles, he has the Raptors back in contention again with a roster that includes late draft picks and undrafted finds.

But it’s not just his player development program or ability to find talent that folks in Toronto think could get him to leave for New York. Ujiri is passionate about his foundation, Giants of Africa, and New York could be a stage for him to take it to new levels and continue to provide help to children in his home continent (he was born in England where his parents were students, but returned at 2 years old to Nigeria, where he was raised).

The thinking is that for the right opportunity, Ujiri could be convinced to leave — not because the Raptors would not match any offer Dolan could make, but because New York would provide a platform for him to raise the profile and fundraising efforts for his foundation.

From a basketball standpoint for it to work, the Knicks would have to move Mills, who has been with the organization for most of the last 16 years, out of his role as president of basketball operations. With that same title in Toronto, Ujiri has had the kind of free rein no one has had under Dolan, making moves that may seem controversial, including parting ways with head coach Dwane Casey after a Coach of the Year season to install unproven Nick Nurse.

That move created waves in the organization with concerns about backstabbing, but resulted in an NBA championship last year and has the Raptors near the top of the Eastern Conference standings this season.

The Raptors have survived the departure of Leonard, something Ujiri had experience handling during his days in Denver, where he turned the loss of Carmelo Anthony into a contending roster, thanks to a fleecing of the Knicks.

The task in New York would certainly be more difficult with a roster full of ill-fitting veterans on short term deals, a less than star-studded free-agent class in the upcoming summer and young players who have not nearly achieved the success of the less-hyped Raptors' young players. And the biggest question, while amplifying his foundation’s attention might lure Ujrii to a bigger market, would he be able to repeat his success in New York? Have you seen any of the player development that his staff in Toronto accomplished? Would he be free to run

things without interference or resistance?

Odd stat of the week

Entering Friday night’s games, who is the only NBA player with at least 25 steals, 10 blocked shots and fewer than 10 turnovers? (Answer below)

Canadian baking

While the United States figures to have a representative squad in place for the Tokyo Olympics after the disappointing performance in the FIBA World Cup, Team Canada is stocking up for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament. RJ Barrett committed to play for the team, for which his father, Rowan, serves as general manager, joining an impressive group of NBA players.

Just ahead of Barrett’s announcement, Denver’s Jamal Murray said he was in, followed closely behind by Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his cousin, Pelicans rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dallas’ Dwight Powell and the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks. Nurse said that there are currently 16 Canadian players in the NBA and four more on two-way contracts, providing a large pool of experienced players to serve.

“It’s great,” Barrett said. “I feel like it’s a way to serve and give back to your country. So many people, especially being a basketball player, an NBA player, so many people give to me, give to us, every day. So for us to give back and make our country proud, this is one of the ways we can do that.”

Odd stat that isn’t so odd

The answer to the question above? Frank Ntilikina. But it’s really not that odd that he has fewer than 20 turnovers considering how little the point guard — him in particular — handles the ball in the Knicks' offensive schemes.