One by one the players have departed from the active roster, perhaps more painful because the placement in the NBA’s health and safety protocols have come after the player has emerged with a stellar performance on the court.

It has left the Knicks shorthanded, but their star, Julius Randle, is still in place.

So you might think even before the COVID-19 crisis hit again in the NBA that the Knicks, struggling through a miserable start to the season, might have needed Randle to aggressively seek to reclaim his status and form from last season when he was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player and earned second-team All-NBA honors. And you’d be fair to think that right now, with six players in protocols any hope the Knicks have rests on his shoulders.

You’ve seen it in Brooklyn as Kevin Durant has taken on the burden for the Nets. In the Nets last 10 games Durant has played in nine of them and averaged 41 minutes and 33.8 points per game.

Now, look at Randle. In the first game that the team lost a player to protocols he had eight points and seven turnovers against Milwaukee. He followed that with 31 points against Golden State, but 25 of them came in the second half after the Knicks had dug a hole for themselves. In the win at Houston Thursday he had 21 points and seemed an afterthought to Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride. Quickley entered protocols the next morning.

"I just try to continue to make the right plays," Randle said earlier this week. "Like, I can start forcing it, but what would that say about my trust in my guys? So I just try to go out there and make the right plays. At least my intentions are to make the right plays. Just try to take what the game gives me."

But Randle knows that he’s in a delicate spot, trying to balance being a floor leader while also trying to adhere to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s preaching of playing the right way and letting the game and defense dictate his decisions.

"When I'm naturally just myself I naturally do those things," Randle said. "I'm hesitant and overthinking and I got an open shot and I don't shoot it or whatever it is or I'm trying to play the right way and get other people going it kind of takes me out of rhythm. It takes away from my aggressiveness. It's crazy because then I start to get turnovers and stuff like that. When I'm naturally aggressive and playing with force, everything falls into place. I get in a rhythm and I start not overthinking, open and shoot it, if [they] close out then get into the paint and find people."

But there are moments like the second half against Golden State when he shrugs off the constraints and tries to take over. And right now that might be the Knicks only shot.

"You know I think when he’s aggressive like that, it makes us better," Thibodeau said. "I love to see him when he’s attacking the rim; it puts a lot of pressure on people and it opens things up for us. And I think he got into a good rhythm doing that. So, but we need everyone."

Everyone is a strange term these days with Quickley, McBride, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox and Quentin Grimes all in protocols and Derrick Rose nursing a sore right ankle. What’s left is Randle.

Help wanted?

On Tuesday the trade market was opened to include players signed in the offseason and rookies. With the Knicks struggling maybe it’s time they clarify their future — and maybe that of Kemba Walker.

Walker has not played in 10 straight games heading into Saturday’s game in Boston — another test for Thibodeau’s decision to sit him since the team is missing nearly every player placed in front of Walker. The only thing that would seem to make sense is that the team has placed him in Bubble Wrap to keep him healthy for a possible trade.

What does Walker bring back? Well, he’s not the player he once was and in New York they have run out of patience for an undersized, defensively-challenged point guard who doesn’t get to the rim the way he once did. But in a league where there are teams seeing players disappear due to injury or illness — and some even desperately adding a player who is believed to be unvaccinated and can’t play in half the games — he is available and a beloved teammate.

That might mean you can find a taker for Walker. The better question is: What can you get back? Could they pair him with Mitchell Robinson, who is an unrestricted free agent at season’s end? The answer may not come for a while with the trade deadline not until February 10, but there may never be a greater need for teams to find a relatively healthy point guard.