LOS ANGELES — When Carmelo Anthony made his appearance at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, it was all about him — his past, his first game back in New York since his one-year exile from the NBA and even his future as he wondered aloud about the possibility of having his jersey retired.

But the star of the game that night wasn’t Anthony. Instead, it was the Knicks still raw second-year center, Mitchell Robinson. And even Anthony noticed that.

“That’s what he does,” Anthony said after Robinson matched his career-high that night with 22 points, becoming the third Knicks player ever to convert all 11 of his shots from the field. “The way he protects the rim. The way he runs the court. I honestly think that he’s getting better and better and better. I don’t really think he understands how good he is, or how good he can be, his ceiling. The way he plays is perfect for what the Knicks do.”

“I think we’ve seen him grow over the last year and a half,” said Knicks interim coach Mike Miller. “I think we all believe there’s a lot more there. It’s going to continue to evolve for him. You’ll see his development where he does more and more.”

Just what Robinson will be remains a mystery. Right now he is a shot-blocking force defensively. He set a Knicks rookie record for blocked shots last season, becoming the first rookie in NBA history to average at least 2.40 blocks and shoot 60 percent from the field.

But he is still raw, prone to foul trouble on defense, and offensively the reason he is shooting a league-leading 70.2 percent this season is that he knows his range — basically as far as he can move from the rim and still dunk.

While Robinson is content to serve as the finisher to an assortment of lobs from teammates, he spends every pregame session and after practices working with assistant coach Pat Sullivan on a series of outside shots. He repeats shot after shot of catch-and-shoot jumpers from the elbow, moves out to the three-point line.

But in the game, he doesn’t even look to shoot when he takes a pass away from the rim.

“Yeah, it’s got to come to me,” Robinson said. “I’m not going to rush into it. If I get myself going and I feel it, then I might. Usually, I just like to continue to do what I do.”

Growing up

It isn’t just Robinson who the Knicks are hopeful of seeing continued growth in this season. Frank Ntilikina, the 21-year-old point guard, has emerged as a steady part of the rotation. And on some nights he has begun to show flashes that he can be something more. Wednesday in the Knicks win over the Trail Blazers Ntilikina handed out 10 assists without a turnover and scored nine points, including a late-game driving dunk that brought the crowd at Madison Square Garden — and his teammates — to their feet.

“Definitely it was a good moment, good action,” Ntilikina said. “And I felt like the game was kind of like over at that time, so it’s not a celebration, but just we’re happy to get the win.”

His teammates celebrated the dunk — after mocking him for missing one earlier this season. “Finally, it’s here,” he said.

Ntilikina has worked to become more of a leader in this, his third season. The biggest part of that has been performing on the floor finally and earning the trust of his teammates.

“I’m trying to. It is a big emphasis that I’m trying to get better at, leading my team and teammates,” he said. “I’ve got good guys who help me doing that like Elfrid [Payton]. He’s been great at doing it, trying to help me get better at it.”

Carmelo's biggest fan

Marcus Morris spoke in Portland about his excitement at seeing Carmelo Anthony back in the NBA, noting that he grew up fashioning his game after Anthony’s. When the two met in New York Wednesday, after the game was over they exchanged jerseys, posing for pictures on the court. Anthony had a season-high 26 points in his return to New York, but the Knicks and Morris got the win.

“It was long overdue,” Morris said. “I told him that. I’ve been wanting his jersey. But just for me, as a competitor, I just never really asked for it because I’ve been trying to beat him every year. That’s a Hall of Famer right there, a guy I watched growing up. Big fan. It’s crazy because all my friends are fans of Melo. Growing up, he was the guy we watched. It’s exciting to see him. I’m very happy for him. He did good, as long as they ain’t win, that was cool.”