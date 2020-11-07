The NBA Draft, maybe this year more than any other, is filled with uncertainty.

The players projected at the top of the draft by most observers have nearly no body of work to judge them on. LaMelo Ball opted to head overseas where injuries limited the chances to watch him half a world away. James Wiseman played three college games. Anthony Edwards played a full season as a freshman at Georgia, but do you just him on the 33-point second half against Michigan State or the 2-for-13 effort (1-for-9 from three-point range) in his last game before COVID-19 shut down the college schedule?

But there is one player who might be the surest thing among the top prospects.

Tyrese Haliburton, after two seasons at Iowa State, emerged as a 20-year-old point guard with elite passing ability, an odd-looking, but quick release and accurate shot and an attitude that projects him as a locker room leader for a decade to come.

So why isn’t he at the top of draft boards? Why does a Knicks source indicate he isn’t near the top of their wish list?

The simple answer may be that in front office fantasies the unproven prospects have higher ceilings. LaMelo Ball may corral his wild, but tantalizing skillset to provide a 6-7 point guard who can score and throw highlight reel passes. Wiseman will herald a return to focus on big men with his athletic ability and skill.

But Haliburton already is what he is and it’s good.

"I think what’s really valuable about Tyrese is his versatility in accepting roles," said Joe Abunassar, who has had Haliburton under his wing training at Impact Basketball in Las Vegas for months since the season was shut down. "He can lead a team or he can be the third guy. He’s had games here where he’s won five in a row and taken five shots total, others where he’s won five straight games and taken 35 shots. He does whatever it takes to win.

"That doesn’t limit him from being a lead star. For example, the Golden State Warriors are not looking for a lead guy. But he can he develop into that. I think 100 percent he can. I’ve had a lot of No. 1, No. 2 picks and this guy is a difference-maker. As teams look at him, part of that is his approach, his mentality, his personality. Everyone steps up their game when he steps in the game. He’s the most humble guy. I know with him what you’re getting a guy that’s going to win games for your franchise. There might be games where he scores 30. You hear some kids that haven’t gotten a shot and need to get one off. You’ll never hear that from this kid, but if you need 30 points he can get it."

The 6-5 guard with a wingspan of nearly 6-feet, 9-inches averaged 15.2 points last season, handing out 6.5 assists per game and shot 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. ESPN’s ranking of the top 100 players has him at No. 8 - where the Knicks currently reside. Could he be the sort of leader that they desperately crave?

"The time off has been great for him," Abunassar said. "He’s gotten stronger, put on 15 to 18 pounds. He’s a special player, very special. I’ve worked with some great players over the years and I’m not putting him in categories like (Kevin) Garnett or (Chauncey) Billups, but he has that potential. He’s a winner. He has an amazing personality. He’s contagious. He’s something that if I was a GM I’d say we need guys like that."