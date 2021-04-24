To realize where the Knicks are today, it’s best to look to the past, as painful as that may be. And if you’re thinking about painful days, think back to June 30, 2019.

That was the day that after dreaming and even boasting privately and publicly that the long-awaited turnaround to the struggling franchise’s fortunes was coming, the Knicks were confronted with the hard dose of reality. Having traded away their stars, clearing cap room for a chance to recruit stars for Madison Square Garden, the Knicks were instead left with plan B.

The news that the primary targets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, were heading across the East River to Brooklyn made it particularly hard to take. It was hard enough that the team, even as word was leaking out of the players arriving in plan B, felt it necessary to issue an apology to fans.

In case you don’t remember it, this is what team president Steve Mills sent out. "While we understand that some Knicks fans could be disappointed with tonight's news, we continue to be upbeat and confident in our plans to rebuild the Knicks to compete for championships in the future, through both the draft and targeted free agents."

I’m not putting you through this pain, rehashing these memories, to be cruel. Instead, I’m wondering aloud if maybe that day should be framed differently in a historical context now. And maybe Mills was right, even if he didn’t know exactly how it would happen and he couldn’t be thrilled with how it would hit him.

When the Knicks settled for Plan B — and let’s be honest, it was really Plan C or D — the Knicks signed a group of players to short-term, low-risk deals. And when they began last season, maybe as expected, by starting off 4-18, the coach David Fizdale was dismissed. Mills would follow a few months later.

But in that crushing dose of reality the Knicks also hit turning points, touching rock bottom and finally finding a way forward. Julius Randle was the jewel of that class — nothing you’d see in the window at Tiffany’s, but at least the only player given more than one fully-guaranteed year to come. Leon Rose was hired to serve as team president and he brought his long-time friend and former client, Tom Thibodeau to coach the team.

And here’s the thing about that — while Durant and Irving are part of a team in Brooklyn that is a legitimate title contender, would that dream scenario at Madison Square Garden have been as good as the future the franchise has now? It’s certainly understandable for any downtrodden Knicks fan who has endured two decades of nearly constant futility and dysfunction to want to trade any past and future for a shot at a title.

But consider the other possibilities. Irving is one of the most talented point guards in the game, but also is, let’s say politely, unique, spending just 20 games on the court last season and now in for 44 this season. Durant is not only one of the greatest players in the sport now, but all-time probably ranks in the top 10 most dangerous scorers. But he also was coming off a major injury and didn’t play a minute last season. This season it has been just 24 games. The two of them helped lure James Harden — at a steep trade price — to join them. He has played 34 games for them, missing 12 since arriving and his return is possibly not coming until the postseason at best. The three have played together for seven games.

If they arrived in New York and the team struggled through their absence last year, does Fizdale get a pass? Does Mills remain in place? There is little chance the organization pulls the plug when they would be looking ahead, hoping for a healthy enough stretch to compete.

So now consider where the Knicks are today. Thibodeau is the most valuable piece, converting the on-court culture. But Randle, a consolation prize two years ago, has emerged as a perfect complement to him, leading the NBA in minutes played and emerging as an All-Star and maybe a player who will merit consideration for All-NBA and MVP balloting. And in them, they have a baseline that can last longer than the brief window the star search would have brought. In failure, the Knicks have build a foundation.

"A lot of things came like full circle, honestly," Randle said appearing on The Woj Pod this week. "Last year was definitely — I knew the challenge I was accepting, was still man, things hit you from all different kinds of places that you're not always going to be prepared for it. And that's kind of what happened to me."

If that hit Irving or Durant, if Fizdale is still in place and the front office is still one which has been mired in dysfunction was still leading the way, what would the result have been? Would they have done what Randle did — ask for more accountability and more work?

"Leon took the job, not too far along [William Wesley] took the job with him," Randle continued. "Wes called and asked, ‘What do you need to be an All-Star? What do you need to lead this team? One of the things I told him was I need a coach to hold me accountable. I need a coach to push me. So Thibs comes into picture . . .

"It really just comes full circle. A year ago at the start of the season, it was tough. A lot of the things in the league are about situation, they’re about opportunity and all that type of stuff, really. Kind of for me it came together as far as coaching, opportunity. The team and what everybody else is doing, how we believe in each other, how Thibs has everybody buying into this so

you know it's great."

And Thibodeau knows it, too, having had star talent in Minnesota who did not all buy into his approach.

"I think it's critical for success," Thibodeau said. "And I saw that right away. I asked him when I first got hired to come in for a few days. I wanted to see where he was conditioning-wise, get to know him a little bit. And when I saw the way he came in and I saw the way he worked, and we had our first conversation, I pretty much knew. And I worked him out, so I felt like, OK, this guy has a great capacity for work, has the ability to concentrate, he’s in great shape. And you start there. He's been tremendous. I've said it many times. He's our engine, and he's been a great leader right from the start. So in the end he’s growing, he's still getting better."

The Knicks have hit a lot of bottoms in the last two decades — hello, Phil Jackson — but this time, they have bounced back by finally putting the right piece in place, even if it was a fortunate accident.