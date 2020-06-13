There was a time when Kyrie Irving caused a sensation with his theories about the earth being flat. Real? Maybe. But Friday night he threatened to throw the NBA’s world off of its axis.

Irving hasn’t played much this season and already has announced that he won’t be rejoining the Brooklyn Nets if the season is resurrected in Orlando, something that certainly seemed a lot more assured before Irving organized a conference call Friday night with a huge contingent of some of the NBA’s players.

ESPN and The Athletic reported that Irving led a discussion of nearly 100 players on subjects that touched on the logistics and risks of a return to play. The discussions focused mainly on the social justice that has brought so many of the players to the front lines of protests and filling their social media accounts.

The numbers tell you that the NBA will return to action next month as planned. The Board of Governors voted 29-1 to support the plan put forth by NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the National Basketball Players Association followed with a 28-0 approval last Friday.

And the real numbers are the ones that the league doesn’t really want to say out loud as talk centers on the impact of bringing back sports and the safety of players — all of the money on the table.

Remember, this season began with Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeting out his social justice message and it cost the league a number that Silver admitted, “I think that the magnitude of the loss will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Certainly, probably less than $400 million. It’s substantial. I don't want to run from that.”

Now start adding up the numbers lost in revenue when the season was shut down after the games of March 11 — the television revenue, the ticket sales, the money spent in arenas. Even if the league begins games with 22 teams as planned on June 30 there will be no fans at the games. And there are no guarantees that when the NBA gets to the 2020-21 season, fans will be in the arenas.

So there is a stake in getting back on the court for the league — and for the players, too. If the NBA does not return this season it has the possibility of triggering a rip-up of the collective bargaining agreement and the players won’t be happy when the losses rung up this season start reworking the numbers in a new deal.

According to a report from Jeff Goodman, Irving said during the call, “There’s only 20 guys actually getting paid, and I’m part of that. Let’s not pretend there’s not a tiered system purposely to divide all of us.”

ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a former executive with the Nets, estimated the loss at $2 billion for the league this season if play doesn’t resume with players losing $1.2 billion in salaries.

So, again, getting back to play is a priority.

But understandably, these are not normal times. Players have taken a step forward in voicing their desire for social justice in recent years led by some of the biggest stars, including Carmelo Anthony, who was on the call.

Some players, notably Garrett Temple of the Nets, who appeared on various outlets this week making the point that the return of basketball would create a huge stage with a large audience providing an opportunity to raise the issues of police brutality and the death of George Floyd. But Irving reportedly said his preference would be to not travel to Orlando and continue to work in his community on resolving the issues.

Anthony, along with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and current NBPA president Chris Paul, stood on the stage in black suits at the ESPY Awards show in 2016 following police shootings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling. Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the anthem at games and it certainly got attention, but did not have the impact that the protests in the street right now have had.

Paul was reportedly on the call Friday and has pushed for a way back for players and the league. Irving spoke his piece, but according to Yahoo Sports, said that he would go along with whatever the majority of the players wanted after voicing his opinion.

"If it's worth the risk, then let's go and do it," Yahoo reported that Irving said on the call. But if you're not with it, it's OK, too. We've got options for both ways. Let's just come to a middle ground as a family."

Knicks youth movement

While the Knicks have been in a rebuild, trying to form a young nucleus on the court, team president Leon Rose made a move to add a scout who has been considered a phenom in the front office business.

Alex Kline is 26 years old, but was already featured in a New York Times story when he was just a 17-year-old high school student and running a college basketball recruiting website. He was working as a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans since 2016.

Coaching search to gear up

While it is not believed that the Knicks have asked permission to speak to any potential coaches yet with teams readying to resume their season, the search should begin now in full. And the Knicks don’t need permission to speak with three of the top candidates — Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Woodson, who are all unemployed, as well as Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, who have been serving as analysts for ABC.