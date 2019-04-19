The search for a head basketball coach at St. John’s went on through nine arduous days after the school and Chris Mullin, the last great hope to bring the program back to its glory days, had agreed to part. It was a time that featured plenty of prominent names and hype before the candidates removed themselves from the running, and an episode involving booster and alumnus Mike Repole, who ripped the school’s president on WFAN.

And when it was finally over Friday afternoon with the introduction of new coach Mike Anderson, St. John’s athletic director Mike Cragg said he had missed the furor.

“I turned off social media a week ago,” Cragg said, likely a wise decision, if true, to avoid the panic that arose with each name passing on the Red Storm.

“I know there are people talking about it. I have no idea,” he said.

What Cragg did do was talk by phone to his network of advisors. And after names such as Bobby Hurley and Porter Moser passed on a challenge that had humbled Hall of Famer Mullin, the AD finally got a lead on Wednesday. Cragg, who spent three decades at Duke, got a text from Jeff Capel, the former Blue Devil guard and current University of Pittsburgh coach.

“Throughout the process I was talking to a network of my relationships, talking to people, researching,” Cragg said. “I knew what we needed and I had to find who matched that. I got a text on Wednesday morning from coach Capel and it said, ‘Have you thought about Mike Anderson?’ I said I’ve actually looked into it and I said tell me more.

“Instead of texting I just picked up the phone and he told me about coach Anderson. Obviously we’re all close. Jeff is one of my closest friends. His wife, Kanika, over their breakfast table, said, ‘Have you told Mike about coach Anderson?’ So obviously that was the starting point. I said, well, find out if he’d be interested. I didn’t know the back story of that. He got his phone number. Then I called [Duke] coach [Mike Krzyzewski]. I don’t need to go very far. He had been involved in my play by play, and he said, ‘Wow, if you can get him that’d be amazing.’ And so guess what I did.”

While the network may have laid the groundwork, there certainly is plenty of work to be done by Cragg, Anderson and St. John’s. As Anderson made his way around the room at Madison Square Garden, meeting and greeting everyone from players he hopes to keep in the program to high school coaches who could be player pipelines, the reality of the situation was not lost on him or anyone there.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mullin spent four years coaching at the school, raising echoes of his own playing days but never bringing the program close to the level when he played. And Anderson doesn’t come with the St. John’s or New York pedigree that Mullin did, something that was evident as he spoke of a planned trip to see the Nets playoff game Saturday, but called them the New Jersey Nets. His wife, Marcheita, corrected him, prompting Anderson to joke, “I see you guys got a chance to meet my wife. Her name is Marcheita. She’s my point guard. She points out every little thing I do wrong. You just heard it.”

She certainly won’t be alone if things don’t work out. Anderson is a lifer, having played for Nolan Richardson at Tulsa and worked alongside him at Arkansas for 17 years as an assistant coach and associate head coach before heading out on his own with head coaching stops at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Missouri and Arkansas. He’s never had a losing season as head coach.

He has taken from Richardson the style famously referred to as, “40 minutes of hell,” joking to the players on hand Friday that they pick up the opposing team as soon as they get off the bus. But he cautioned it will take time.

“We played in your face, attack basketball, pressure defense,” he said. “They called it 40 minutes of hell. But I always caution people, early on it might be like 30 minutes of hell and 10 minutes of what the hell are you doing? But trust me, it smooths on out . . .

“For the fans it’s exciting. When you come into that arena for two hours it’s going to be sheer entertainment. You go to the bathroom during a break you’re going to miss something. I’m going to tell you that. It’s just that fast. I can’t wait to roll my sleeves up and really go to work.”

It is Anderson’s time now. He said after a sleepless night his day began Friday by making early morning calls to the holdover players in the program, trying to convince them that this is all going to work.

“When you walk through here, Madison Square Garden, for me, maybe I’m old school, but that’s not a bad way of thinking,” Anderson said. “There is so much to offer here. I can sense it as I talk to people. They’re thirsting for it. They’re hungry for good basketball. People want to be entertained. It ain’t just entertainment. We’re talking about winning basketball.”