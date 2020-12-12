In his first time back on the sidelines in nearly two years Tom Thibodeau managed to keep his calm Friday night, not lose his voice and even keep his facemask intact. And that lasted about one quarter when the notion that this was the Knicks first preseason game gave way to the reality that every game and, really, every play are life and death for the coaching lifer.

When the Knicks came out early in the second half and Julius Randle committed a sloppy turnover and on the other end lackadaisical defense led to a three-point field goal, Thibodeau called timeout and ripped his mask off to get his message to his team. At other times he screamed through the mask and eventually discarded it to work the referees. Perhaps not adhering to the league protocols, but more to the point, exactly an example of what fans can expect from Thibodeau.

A preseason game is no different than a playoff game. Practice is perhaps even more important than those games.

"I love it," Nerlens Noel said. "I’m the type of guy and he is, too, that doesn’t want the team to jack up a last-second three and that was on me, so I take a lot of pride in that myself and coach just wants to continue to preach and practice great habits that will stay with us throughout the whole year. When it really starts clicking you know, by game 40, game 50, when you really have to rely on those habits that you have it’s really going to come in handy. I think we’re building on that from a good foundation right now."

There are few expectations for this Knicks team outside the locker room and maybe even the players know that the oddsmakers are on target when assessing the Knicks slim chances of success on the court this season. But if they don’t have the talent to match up with the better teams in the league they do have a coach in Thibodeau who will generate a fighting chance.

When that game was over Thibodeau was asked if it was like riding a bike, getting back on the bench for the first time in a game since January, 2019 when the Minnesota Timberwolves let him go.

"I don’t know if it’s like riding a bike," he said. "You’re in an NBA arena with no fans, it was strange but it was great. I told several people it was great to be back in the gym and practice, I love practice, but I love competition. Just to be out there in a game situation was great, but I think it also is a reminder like of how serious the Covid thing is when you’re looking out and you don’t see any fans."

His time away, much of it spent visiting with teams to see how they conducted practice, to watch other coaches methods, brought him back here with perspective. But the desire to teach has only intensified and for an outmanned roster, that teaching will be the simplest way back.

In the abbreviated training camp Thibodeau has focused on the defensive side of the ball and while it was just a preseason game against another team thought to be out of the playoff picture, the 90-84 win over the Detroit Pistons did provide a hint of what he wants to see.

"We want to be strong on both sides of the ball, but you’re in training camp so putting the foundation in," Thibodeau said. "And like preseason games there’s good and bad. The thing we have to look at is how can we improved today and how can we improve tomorrow. For the first game we played 36, 37 good minutes of basketball and you’re striving to be a 48-minute team. So there’s a lot of work to be done. In every game that would hold true. It’s important for us to understand why we either win or lose, make the necessary corrections and move forward."

The intensity and building forward may not be appreciated as much right now by a fan base that flooded social media with complaints when he put a lineup on the floor to start this initial exhibition game that consisted of Elfrid Payton, Alec Burks, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Noel -- with Barrett the only one looked at as a longterm piece for the franchise’s future. Thibodeau talked them down, explaining that he would shuffle different combinations throughout the postseason and putting proof to his earlier claims that minutes would have to be earned, no matter what the age or potential.

That meant Noel got the start ahead of Mitchell Robinson. Immanuel Quickley never got off the bench. Obi Toppin came off the bench behind Randle and played 20 minutes. Payton was starting just weeks after being waived and brought back at a bargain price.

"We’ll probably mix and match a little differently tomorrow," Thibodeau said Saturday afternoon of the next game Sunday night. "We haven’t decided yet completely on how that might be. Although we want to see different combinations on the floor. … Who we start with might be different than who we finish with. We got a look at Obi and Julius for a short sequence in the first half, so experimenting that way is important for us also. We’ll see. We’ll just take it day by day."