The timing was curious, but coincidental, as the day after Zion Williamson slid to the floor — causing all of the lottery-bound teams to suddenly reconsider their plans — USA Today and ESPN broke stories that the NBA had submitted a formal proposal to the NBA Players Association to lower the draft-eligible age from 19 to 18.

The proposal, seeking to negotiate the age change for the 2022 draft, still leaves out the simple part of any plan regarding high school players path to the NBA — that it is ridiculous that there is any restriction at all.

While players were once eligible to move right from high school to the NBA, the change to the current rule of 19 years of age and one year removed from a player's high school graduating class has done nothing but create a number of solutions that leaves out the most important one. A player can head to college and, like Williamson, enjoy a one-and-done season, helping lead a big-money college program for a season, promoting his public image and hoping to avoid injury and/or a struggle that diminishes his NBA draft stock.

Or a player can choose to sit out a season as Mitchell Robinson did when he went from a highly regarded high-schooler to a second-round pick by the Knicks. And he can, as more players have opted to do, head overseas for a paycheck.

“I think the rule should be changed but we’ve been talking about this for how long now?” said Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay, who chose to spend a season in China. That decision became more difficult when he suffered an ankle injury and had to live with the jealousy of the local players who resented the 18 year old coming in and taking their spot. “I think they’re trying to figure that out but at the same time everybody feels like they should get at least some type of money.”

The NBA has tried to find a way to utilize the G League and beginning with the upcoming draft this summer will have a path for a limited number of elite high-school prospects to head to the developmental league for a $125,000 paycheck.

The simplest solution is the one already utilized by Major League Baseball, which allows a player to be drafted out of high school and signed immediately. Or the player can opt for college, but cannot enter the draft again until after three years of college. It would certainly improve the college game, allowing fans to follow a player for more than a brief flash of draft prep work.

If a player chooses college, good for him and for the school. But certainly the player, as in almost every other sport, should have the choice of declaring for the pros if he thinks he’s ready.

Dennis Smith Jr., who played one year of college, was asked if he would have opted for the NBA if he had the chance: “Of course. And I love N.C. State," he said. "I’m grateful that I went there. [But] I’ve got a big family, some people that are depending on me. I would have gone straight out of high school if the option was there.”

There never has been any huge influx of high schoolers when the gates were open. Were there failures? Sure, but isn’t that a problem for the scouts and general managers who gambled? The player got paid, which is the ultimate goal of any job — including that of a professional basketball player.

In a way it’s better for the college programs, too, getting a chance to develop players as a part of their school. Will they miss out on the star power of the best high-school players? Maybe, although Williamson has made it clear he has no regrets about his year at Duke.

Of course, if it is just for the glory of the school and the chance to grow on a college campus as so many proponents of the unpaid labor argue, maybe we can cut the salary for coaches to the same level as college professors.

The long road

John Jenkins was rewarded for his play in his first two games with the Knicks by having his 10-day contract turned into a two-year deal for the veteran minimum. While it’s not guaranteed, it is still a far cry better than the basketball vagabond life Jenkins had found himself living.

With five NBA stops, a season in Spain and an assortment of G League assignments, the former first-round pick could not have been blamed if he wondered if he would ever get back. At 27, he had just come off a 10-day contract with the Wizards in which he got in four games and took just two shots in 14 total minutes. He made them both, a pair of three-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to allow him to hold onto a spot in Washington.

“I’ve learned to be very patient in this league,” he said. “I know there are younger guys that need to be developed. I’ve been on teams where that’s the case, so my job is to always stay ready and be in the best shape possible, be prepared mentally and just work hard.”

With the Knicks, the magic of a team in free fall is that there are opportunities. He attempted a potential game-tying three-pointer at the end of his first game, just hours after he'd been signed to the 10-day contract. After sitting out the next night, he played 26 minutes in Atlanta, scoring 14 points and earning his shot at playing with the Knicks for at least the remainder of the season (next season is non-guaranteed).

“It’s kind of nerve-racking because you don’t know what to expect coming into a new team, and only having 10 days to make it work,” Jenkins said. “You just stay in the moment, take every day as it is, work hard and go from there.

“It’s all I could ask for coming in on a 10-day and getting an opportunity to succeed. I’m thankful, grateful, extremely happy. All the hard work I’ve put in, and sacrifice, all paying off at the perfect time.”

Growing louder

Knicks coach David Fizdale has compared rookie Mitchell Robinson to DeAndre Jordan — in Jordan’s early days. And one of the things he believes he is beginning to find in the usually soft-spoken Robinson is leadership.

“The cool [part] about this whole thing is I’m starting to realize this kid is a real student and he’s really diving into knowing his position, learning his job, getting better at it,” Fizdale said. “A couple games ago in the huddle I was going to draw a play and the guys were kind of chatting amongst each other and he shut the whole huddle up, told them to pay attention. And I was like, ‘Mitchell?’ When you have a 20-year-old big guy and he’s already getting comfortable doing stuff like that and I think about where he’s going to be in five years as a leader, as a defender, the kid’s got a chance.”