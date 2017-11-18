Updated November 18, 2017 9:03 PM

With a 9-9-2 record and 20 points after 20 games, the first quarter of the Rangers season has been bumpy, infuriatingly inconsistent and disappointing. The repeated emphasis during the pre-season was that a good start was essential. Didn’t happen, going 1-5-2 out of the gate.

The game-after-game eyeball test reveals an underachieving team that has had a favorable schedule and no serious injuries, but has yet to fire on all cylinders except for a six-game winning streak that created positive vibes before two straight losses on the road last week. Statistically, they are currently an under-.500 team: They are scoring 3.15 goals per game, but allowing 3.30; producing just over 32 shots on goal per game, surrendering just over 32 against.

Somehow, the Blueshirts, who have shown some resiliency, are within a couple points of a wild-card berth, and five from a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division, but players and fans understand that a push in the next quarter of the season will be critical. “Every game is important when we haven’t had a great start,” Mats Zuccarello said after Friday’s 2-0 loss in Columbus.

Here’s a first-quarter report card:

GOALTENDING:

Henrik Lundqvist has been a workhorse, starting 17 of the 20 games, a pace that would have him start between 60 and 70 games, which would be the most starts he’s had since the 2010-11 season. Lundqvist, 35, will be in the nets again against Ottawa Sunday and although he says he’s healthy and motivated, the wear and tear could take a toll. To be sure, he’s lowered his goals-against-average to 2.98 and raised his save percentage to .908 and will have some time off when the Rangers play back-to-backs, with the next slated for Dec. 8th and 9th. With his recent improvements, Lundqvist earns a B for the quarter.

Ondrej Pavelec, who has made just three starts and two relief appearances, (1-3-0, 3.68, .886) gets an incomplete. Both have to perform at a higher level if the Rangers are to contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

FORWARDS

The depth at center since the summer trade of Derek Stepan to Arizona, which helped clear cap space to sign Kevin Shattenkirk, remains an issue that may eventually force a trade. Mika Zibanejad has stepped up as the No. 1 center with a team-leading 19 points, but Kevin Hayes (one goal in the last 11 games) needs to produce more than eight points so far as a second pivot. Free agent David Desharnais has not been the answer on the third line and although rookie Boo Nieves has brought speed and size and won his share of faceoffs in his recent spot on the fourth trio, you have to wonder if and when general manager Jeff Gorton will decide to pull the trigger on a trade to enhance the middle. Pavel Buchnevich is blossoming, but Mats Zuccarello (also just one goal in the last 11) needs to shoot more, Chris Kreider continues to be streaky, J.T. Miller is providing more assists than goals and Rick Nash is fourth in goals. That’s an overall C.

DEFENSE

Early on, lapses and sloppy play early in games and late in periods surely cost the Rangers a handful of points, because they’ve had to climb out of holes to try to salvage a point for a tie after 60 minutes. Ryan McDonagh competes every night, as does Brady Skjei, and the return of Brendan Smith to the starting on Friday after being a healthy scratch for six straight games bodes well. Offense-minded Kevin Shattenkirk can certainly move the puck, and Marc Staal, while no longer in his prime, can be a reliable stay-at-home defender. Nick Holden, who seems out of place on the first pair, and Steven Kampfer have filled in admirably, as the blueline has tightened in the last few weeks. But moving the puck up ice quickly to avoid forechecks remains a priority. Another C.

SPECIAL TEAMS

No complaints about the power-play units, especially the main quintet, which Shattenkirk has ably quarterbacked. Now in the top four in the NHL despite the 0-for-6 skid on the road trip, when coach Alain Vingeault said “we didn’t execute”. The penalty-kill has risen steadily to No. 13 in the league, compared to last season, when the Rangers finished 19th shorthanded. Getting into the top 10 couldn’t hurt. B.

COACHING/FRONT OFFICE

In his fifth season here, a proactive Alain Vigneault shuffled the deck for the first ten games, trying to find some chemistry with new defense pairs and no Jesper Fast, rehabbing from surgery for the first five games. Did the front office count too much on center Lias Andersson, the No. 7 overall draft pick, and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo to earn spots and contribute? Probably. Adam Cracknell, claimed off waivers, is now in Hartford. C.