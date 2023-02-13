Super Bowl: Patrick Mahomes cements status as face of the NFL

GLENDALE, Ariz. – It isn’t often that a sport can say goodbye to its greatest player of all time and a little more than a week or so later have his replacement step up as the face of the league.

Patrick Mahomes has done that.

His ability to lead Kansas City to a comeback win in Super Bowl LVII over the Eagles on Sunday cemented his place at the top of the NFL’s hierarchy. He is it. And given how much playing real estate he has in front of him, he may be it for the next decade or more.

At some point, we may even be comparing Mahomes’ resume to that of Brady. Just as Joe Montana’s accomplishments once seemed unbreakable so, too, do Brady’s. For now. Who knows what they’ll look like when Mahomes finally hangs ‘em up.

When his history is written, this game will undoubtedly have its own chapter. It gave him his second Lombardi Trophy in the season in which he earned his second MVP of the league.

But it was not what he did (21-for-27, three TDs, 187 yards, 131.8 passer rating), not because it was one of the most exciting and evenly-matched Super Bowls, that this will be remembered in his lore. It is because of how he did it… and how he looked late in the first half.

Whatever miraculous juju he employed to get his battered right ankle in shape during the extended halftime, courtesy of Rihanna, will become the go-to balm for players for years to come. More likely, though, it was just his fortitude and desire more than any tape or pharmacology that allowed him to run back on the field for the second half after limping into the locker room at the end of the second quarter.

It seemed as if Mahomes’ and Kansas City’s chances were finished when T.J. Edwards wrapped him up around that already sprained ankle just before the break. The look on Mahomes’ face told the entire story of the physical anguish he was experiencing and was a reflection of the emotional pain his fans were going through. He hopped gingerly to the sideline, slumped on the bench, put his head on the shoulder of a trainer, and it seemed as if the Eagles had won the Super Bowl right then and there. When Philadelphia kicked a field goal to go ahead 24-14 as time expired on the second quarter, it was just a matter of how much they could run the score up on Kansas City in the next 30 minutes of play.

But Mahomes was far from finished, and by extension neither was Kansas City.

He started the third quarter leading the team on a 75-yard drive that included a juking, cutting 14-yard run that brought Kansas City to the 4 and set up Isiah Pacheco’s eventual 1-yard touchdown run that made it 24-21. The Eagles extended their lead to 27-21 on a field goal but Mahomes gave Kansas City the lead on a 5-yard touchdown to Kadarius Toney – yes that Kadarius Toney, the one-time first-round pick of the Giants who was traded away in October – and then put them further ahead when he hit Skyy Moore on a 4-yard touchdown pass (set up by the 65-yard punt return from our old pal Toney).

Mahomes was far from the only championship-worthy quarterback on the field Sunday. His Eagles counterpart, Jalen Hurts, displayed just as much moxie and guts as Mahomes did. Hurts was able to put aside a first half fumble that Nick Bolton returned for a touchdown and single-handedly keep Philadelphia in the game. After Kansas City went ahead 35-27 on a pair of touchdown within three minutes of each other, Hurts led the Eagles on a drive to tie the score when he his Devonta Smith for a 46-yard gain to the 1, pushed the pile into the end zone for a touchdown, then dashed around left tackle for the two-point conversion.

But Mahomes had still more magic in him. He ran 26 yards up the middle to reach the Eagles’ 18 just prior to the two-minute warning. Then he engineered the rest of the drive to eat up all of the Eagles’ remaining timeouts and nearly all of their remaining time (thanks to Jerick McKinnon’s wise decision to take a knee at the 1 rather than score a touchdown) before Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining for the 38-35 victory.

As the Canton-worthy generation of quarterbacks graduate from the league and into retirement, led by Brady, who was preceded by Peyton Manning and Drew Brees, and soon to be followed by the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan whenever they decide enough is enough, there could have very well been a vacuum at the most front-facing position in the NFL. Instead, an entirely new group of quarterbacks has taken the mantle of that responsibility. Hurts is now among them, joining Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and others as the new standard-bearers.

Of them, though, only Mahomes has won a Super Bowl.

Only Mahomes can put his accomplishments up against the all-time greats.

He’s not yet 28 years old.

Brady may decide to unretire again if Mahomes keeps this up.