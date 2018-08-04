Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his first shutout this season and new arrival Leonys Martin homered again, leading the host Cleveland Indians to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Kluber (14-6) matched zeros for five innings with Felix Peña (1-3), who carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Martin hit a leadoff homer. Martin has two homers in just three games since coming to Cleveland in a trade with Detroit.

It was the seventh career shutout for Kluber, and the performance eased any concerns the Indians had about the two-time Cy Young Award winner. Kluber had lost two of his three previous starts and he received an injection in his right knee before the All-Star break. He walked one, hit a batter and struck out seven.

The AL Central-leading Indians only got four hits but notched their 60th win.

The Angels were again without Mike Trout, who missed his third straight game with a sore right wrist.

But even with Trout in the lineup, the Angels would have had a tough time against Kluber. The righthander got stronger as the game went on, and he cooled off Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, who homered twice in Friday night’s win.

Ohtani came in batting .643 with four homers and eight RBIs in three games against the Indians, but went 0-for-4 and struck out twice against Kluber.

White Sox 2, Rays 1: Tim Anderson scored when Matt Duffy committed a throwing error on Leury Garcia’s two-strike bunt in the ninth inning, giving visiting Chicago its their third straight win.

Jose Abreu hit his 19th homer in the fourth for the White Sox, tying it at 1. It was Abreu’s third homer in three games.

Tampa Bay lefthander Blake Snell allowed three hits in four innings in his first start for the Rays since July 12. After pitching in the All-Star Game on July 17, the 12-game winner missed a start because of left shoulder fatigue.

Snell became the first pitcher with 12 consecutive home starts of giving up one or fewer earned runs since Max Lanier of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1943-44. He has an earned run average of 0.97 in nine home starts this year.

Carlos Rodon pitched six effective innings for the White Sox. He yielded an unearned run and three hits with four strikeouts and five walks.

Cubs 5, Padres 4: Steve Cishek, Brandon Kintzler and Pedro Strop combined for 3 1⁄3 perfect innings in relief of Kyle Hendricks for host Chicago.

Cishek replaced Hendricks (8-9) after Austin Hedges’ sacrifice fly trimmed Chicago’s lead to 5-4 with two out in the sixth. With a runner on third, Cishek retired Freddy Galvis on a grounder to second.

Cishek then worked the seventh and Brandon Kintzler got three outs before Strop earned his seventh save.

Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber homered during the Cubs’ five-run second inning. Jason Heyward added three hits and drove in a run for the NL Central leaders.

San Diego became the first team in the NL with 70 losses. Hedges homered for the second straight day, and Manuel Margot doubled in a run.

After throwing a bullpen session, Yu Darvish said he was pain-free and is “very optimistic” about returning to the Cubs rotation this season.

Darvish threw 55 pitches, including warmups, before the game at Wrigley Field. The righthander has been on the disabled list since late May with triceps and elbow injuries.

“All my pitches, velocity-wise, were up there at their highest and then I was able to follow through with my arm,” he said through a translator.

Darvish said he hopes to face batters in a simulated game in his next outing. He has made just eight starts for the Cubs this season, going 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA after signing a six-year, $126 million contract in the offseason.