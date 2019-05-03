TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Sports

LI marathon director Corey Roberts helps upgrade course to draw more interest

Too many 'mind-numbing' miles on the Wantagh Parkway is a thing of the past.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran joins leaders of

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran joins leaders of the Long island Marathon to diswcuss new race courses on Monday, April 15, 2019 in East Meadow. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Corey Roberts doesn’t like boring. Even his official title for Sunday’s NEFCU Long Island Marathon is a bit too boring for his liking. He doesn’t want to be called ‘race director,’ even though that’s what he is. No, he prefers a much more informal title — ‘happy athlete guy.’

“That’s my job,” said Roberts of Race Awesome, the company that spearheaded a course redesign. “My job is to make people happy . . . If I make people happy, then we’re going to have a great race.”

Part of ‘making people happy’ is getting rid of the boring run, something that led to the redesign. Now, instead of the vast majority of the 26.2-mile endurance test taking place on the Wantagh Parkway, the course will be more centrally located, with more areas for runners to pass by spectators, friends and family.

The course will begin and end at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, a change from the past in which athletes started on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard in Uniondale, near Nassau Coliseum. It will move down Merrick Avenue, head though Cedar Creek Park in Seaford, onto the Wantagh Parkway, exit at Old Country Road, and head back toward Eisenhower Park.

“We took over half of the distance off of the Wantagh Parkway,” said Roberts, adding that the time spent running there was often ‘mind-numbing.’  

“We’re essentially only running one way on the Wantagh Parkway,” he said. “Previously, they were running 17 miles on the Wantagh Parkway. Now I think we’re running 7½. It was a huge deal.”

Roberts said the course changes stem in part from the large decline in participation over the last few years.

“In 2017, they had over 7,000 people registered,” he said. “In 2018, they were down to 5,000 people registered. So, they lost 2,000 people in the space of one year.”

Why the sharp decline?

“People were just bored with the course and the post-race atmosphere wasn’t that great,” Roberts said. “We really set paths to change everything about the race. We really focused on changing the experience with the athletes from the minute they walked in the door.”

He said that the course difficulty is not altered by the change. It is a Boston Marathon qualifier, meaning that runners with good enough times Sunday can be admitted into future runnings of the New England marathon-season jewel.

“This is a phenomenal Boston qualifying event, because the course is so flat,” Roberts said. “You really can come out here and set a [personal best]. The course was previously flat as well. When you’re running on the South Shore, there’s no hills unless you’re running down to Levy Park.”

He said that over 5,000 people had registered for the LIM by Thursday afternoon, a sign that interest in the event is rebounding.

“Our goal for this year was to stop the bleeding,” Roberts said. “To lose 2,000 people in one year was massive, so we needed to focus on ‘how do we stop that in 2019?’ . . . We’ve managed to stop the bleeding and bring people back to the race. Now, we have a chance to focus on having them experience this new, revamped Long Island Marathon. Hopefully, this is where we can try to turn this race around and bring it back to being a big event.”

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants first-round draft pick Daniel Jones talks to Dainel Jones: Zion Williamson is 'a special guy'
Haydn Fleury of the Carolina Hurricanes checks Cal On the brink, Isles haven't lost their confidence
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass during Daniel Jones looks poised, polished in first workout
Corey Ballentine of Washburn before the start of Pat Shurmur: Corey Ballentine 'a victim of a crime'
Igor Shesterkin of Team Russia stretches to make Rangers agree to terms with Shesterkin and Kravtsov
Darron Lee of the Jets speaks with the Sources: Jets decline to pick up option of LB Lee 