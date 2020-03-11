Sporting events affected by Coronavirus outbreak

An updating list of games and sporting events either canceled or otherwise altered by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

NBA

Warriors announce they will play Thursday night’s home game against the Nets in an empty arena due to San Francisco’s ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

MLB

Mariners will move home games from Seattle through the end of March due to Washington state’s ban on large group events.

The Giants will not play their March 24 exhibition game against the A’s at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

COLLEGES

The Governor of Ohio said the state will issue an order that NCAA Tournament games in Ohio, including the First Four in Dayton, will be played without spectators.

Ivy League presidents voted unanimously to cancel all spring practices and events for the remainder of the academic year.

New England Small College Athletic Conference presidents voted unanimously that conference athletic events, including championships, will be canceled for the spring season.

The College Basketball Invitational has decided to cancel this year’s tournament.

Stony Brook announced Wednesday that it is canceling upcoming away games for the softball, women’s lacrosse and women’s tennis teams.

FIGURE SKATING

The world figure skating championships have been canceled.

SKIING

The women’s Alpine skiing World Cup has been canceled.

SOCCER

Two Europa League matches scheduled to be played in Spain and Italy on Thursday have been postponed.

The French League Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon has been postponed.

Turkey is postponing sports events scheduled for March and April, but soccer league games will be played with fans in attendance.

TENNIS

The Fed Cup finals in Hungary have been postponed.

GYMNASTICS

The International Gymnastics Federation is postponing two World Cup events scheduled to begin next week.

GOLF

The Indian Open tournament has been postponed.

The Czech Masters tournament was canceled.

MOTOR RACING

The Argentina Grand Prix event has been postponed.

RUNNING

The Vienna Marathon was canceled.