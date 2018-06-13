AWARDS

ESPYs going to fallen heroes

The ESPYs are breaking tradition for this year’s Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously to three Florida high school coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.

Family members of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School heroes Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel, and Chris Hixon will receive the honor during the award show on July 18 in Los Angeles, the ESPN network announced Wednesday.

Students described Feis as someone who counseled those with no father figure and took troubled kids under his wing. He was always there for the students, they said, whether it was chatting in his golf cart or helping them fix their cars. No one was surprised when they learned Feis died shielding students.

The school’s athletic director, 49-year-old Chris Hixon, wasn’t shy about jumping in wherever he was needed, whether it was filling in as volleyball coach or wrestling coach. When the school needed someone to patrol the campus and monitor threats as a security specialist, Hixon, a married father of two, did that, too. He died running toward the gunfire to help fleeing students.

Geography teacher and cross-country coach Scott Beigel, 35, helped students enter a locked classroom to avoid the gunman, and paid for the brave act with his life. Several surviving students said they don’t think they would be alive without Beigel’s help.

The award has previously gone to coaches who guided their teams to extraordinary performance — not for heroism off the field.

ESPN’s Vice President Alison Overholt called the Florida men heroes, saying they are being honored for “their immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students.”

The award show hosted by Danica Patrick will air live on ABC on July 18.

COLLEGES

Announcement not necessay

College athletes will no longer need permission from their coach or school to transfer and receive financial aid from another school.

The NCAA Division I Council approved the change Wednesday. It takes effect Oct. 15.

The long-awaited transfer reform ended up being a narrow change, but should provide more freedom for athletes to transfer when and where they want.

Under the new rule, athletes would be permitted to be contacted when they notify their current coaches, who have two days to enter the names into a database created and managed by the NCAA that will alert schools who can be recruited. The change will come with stricter tampering rules to help appease coaches who worry illegal recruiting could rise.

Currently, an athlete must ask a coach for permission to contact other schools when choosing to transfer. A school interested in recruiting a transferring player also must ask the current school for permission to recruit. Without permission from the original school, the athlete cannot get financial aid from another school, essentially blocking a transfer.

Nicholas Clark, a former football player at Coastal Carolina and a member of a student representative on the council, said the change promotes fairness and the well-being of college athletes.

“This creates a safe place for student-athletes to have a conversation with their coaches and makes the whole process more transparent,” Clark said.

Standoffs between athletes and coaches over transfers have often led to embarrassing results for schools standing in the way of players who want to leave. Last spring at Kansas State, reserve receiver Corey Sutton said he was blocked him from transferring to 35 schools by coach Bill Snyder before the school finally relented amid public pressure.