Two New York football teams, two very different quarterback situations.

After a broken hand ended the season of Jets quarterback Josh McCown, Bryce Petty finally will get the chance to show teams what he can do for a few games to close out the season. The Giants, meanwhile, know exactly what they're getting out of longtime starter Eli Manning, who's back under center over Geno Smith and Davis Webb.

In the latest edition of the 16W podcast, Giants beat writer Tom Rock and Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins discuss the future at quarterback for both teams as they look to rebuild this offseason.

Listen to the podcast above, and see future episodes at newsday.com/16W.