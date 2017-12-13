TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 27° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 27° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

16W podcast: As Jets move on to Bryce Petty, Giants stick with Eli Manning

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs off the field after a loss against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Two New York football teams, two very different quarterback situations.

After a broken hand ended the season of Jets quarterback Josh McCown, Bryce Petty finally will get the chance to show teams what he can do for a few games to close out the season. The Giants, meanwhile, know exactly what they're getting out of longtime starter Eli Manning, who's back under center over Geno Smith and Davis Webb.

In the latest edition of the 16W podcast, Giants beat writer Tom Rock and Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins discuss the future at quarterback for both teams as they look to rebuild this offseason.

Listen to the podcast above, and see future episodes at newsday.com/16W.

By Newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak delivers in Sources: Mets agree to deal with reliever
Chris Carlin is among the team replacing Mike Francesa done Friday, Carlin starts Monday
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda reacts Michael Pineda signs two-year deal with Twins
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis takes a shot against Porzingis scores 37 to lead Knicks’ OT win over Lakers
Indians relief pitcher Bryan Shaw pauses between pitches Mets’ top bullpen targets are going elsewhere
LaVar Ball reacts after a basket by his Barker: As usual, LaVar goes gonzo over Lonzo