16W podcast: What does future hold for Ben McAdoo, Todd Bowles?

Giants coach Ben McAdoo and Jets coach Todd

Giants coach Ben McAdoo and Jets coach Todd Bowles both face questions of job security this season. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke | AP / Ben Margot

By Newsday.com
Things aren't looking up for New York's football coaches.

Ben McAdoo is under increased scrutiny following an embarrassing loss to the 49ers over the weekend, but has the support of Giants ownership for now.

The Jets, meanwhile, put a dent into their playoff hopes with a loss to the Buccaneers and ex-Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, heating up the seat under coach Todd Bowles.

In the latest edition of the 16W podcast, Newsday's Giants beat writer Tom Rock and Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins discus what the future may hold for both coaches moving forward.

Listen to the podcast above, and see future episodes at newsday.com/16W.

