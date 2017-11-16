Things aren't looking up for New York's football coaches.

Ben McAdoo is under increased scrutiny following an embarrassing loss to the 49ers over the weekend, but has the support of Giants ownership for now.

The Jets, meanwhile, put a dent into their playoff hopes with a loss to the Buccaneers and ex-Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, heating up the seat under coach Todd Bowles.

In the latest edition of the 16W podcast, Newsday's Giants beat writer Tom Rock and Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins discus what the future may hold for both coaches moving forward.

Listen to the podcast above, and see future episodes at newsday.com/16W.