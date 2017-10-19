The Giants won a game finally and the Jets are .500 through Week 6.
Newsday's Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins and Giants beat writer Tom Rock debut their New York football podcast, 16W, this week.
Watkins and Rock discuss the Giants' first win, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's suspension and return and whether they should bench Eli Manning at some point. They then talk about the Jets drafting a QB, why they are competitive and where they are in their rebuilding process.
Listen to the podcast above, and see future episodes at newsday.com/16W.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.