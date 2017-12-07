Entering this year, few expected this to be the state of New York football ahead of the holiday season.

The Giants have cut ties with head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese, leaving plenty of questions about what's next unanswered. While Big Blue struggles to figure out what's next, the Jets suddenly are the model of stability in the area.

In the latest edition of the 16W podcast, Newsday's NFL columnist Bob Glauber joins Giants beat writer Tom Rock and Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins as the trio discusses the condition of both clubs.

