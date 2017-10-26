Is the Jets' feel-good story over?
Newsday's Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins and Giants beat writer Tom Rock discuss the team's outlook in the second episode of their New York football podcast, 16W.
Watkins and Rock also talk Robby Anderson's antics and Josh McCown's future at quarterback.
Then, the pair break down what's gone wrong with the Giants' receiving corps as well as GM Jerry Reese's comments from this week.
Listen to the podcast below, and see future episodes at newsday.com/16W.
