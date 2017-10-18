The NFL Draft is moving to Jerry World.
The league announced Wednesday that the 2018 NFL Draft will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium, a palatial facility team owner Jerry Jones spent $1.2 billion to build in 2009, will be the site of the draft next April 26-28.
It is the first time the draft will be held in an NFL stadium.
The NFL has found that moving the draft to different cities has been a boon for television viewership and local participation. The draft, which previously was held for decades in New York, most recently at Radio City Music Hall, has been held elsewhere the last three years. In 2015 and 2016, it was held in Chicago. This past year’s draft was held in Philadelphia, where the league estimates 250,000 attended the three-day event on the grounds of the Philadelphia Art Museum.
The Philadelphia-based draft was the first time the league held the event outdoors. Next year’s draft will be held inside the stadium, although fans will be able to access areas outside the stadium that will be set up for draft-related events.
