Scenes from the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals react in the first half of the game against the AFC during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Teammates Antoine
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Teammates Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers react in the first half of the game against the AFC during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Travis Kelce
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Justin Jefferson
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball as Derwin James #33 of the Los Angeles Chargers tackles in the first half during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Kyle Juszczyk
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers and Brian O'Neill #75 of the Minnesota Vikings react in the first half of the game against the AFC during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Alvin Kamara
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the AFC during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Las Vegas
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Las Vegas Raiders fans pose for a photo during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Justin Herbert
Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up before the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Matthew Judon
Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

Matthew Judon #9 of the New England Patriots warms up before the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Stefon Diggs
Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Mike Evans
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans before the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Patrick Mahomes
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Justin Herbert
Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers gets a microphone put on before the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Kyler Murray
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Announcer Bruce
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Announcer Bruce Buffer looks on during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

