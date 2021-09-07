Giants and Jets to wear special 9/11 hats at season openers

The Giants and Jets will wear specially designed NYPD, FDNY and Port Authority Police Department hats at their opening day games on Sunday as part of the NFL’s acknowledgment of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 tragedies.

The Jets play at Carolina, led by their former QB Sam Darnold, at 1 p.m. on CBS, while the Giants will host the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. on Fox.

League-wide, players will have 9/11 ribbon decals on their helmets, while coaches and team personnel wear 9/11 lapel pins.

Just before kickoff for all of the 1 p.m. games on Sunday, a tribute video will be simulcast nationwide across the CBS and Fox pre-game shows and in each stadium. It is narrated by award-winning actor Steve Buscemi, a former FDNY firefighter.

Music therapist Juliette Candela will perform the national anthem live from from the National September 11 Memorial and Museum after the video concludes. She also selected by Tuesday's Children. Candela's father, John, died on 9/11 in the World Trade Center.