AFC Championship Game: Kansas City vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Scenes from the AFC Championship Game as the Cincinnati Bengals visit Kansas City on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles
Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field as center Creed Humphrey (52) helps against pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. 

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1)
Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Kansas City running back Jerick McKinnon (1) tries to break a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. 

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10)
Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a
Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against Kansas City, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. 

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton (45) is
Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Kansas City fullback Michael Burton (45) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. 

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10)
Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a 10-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. 

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick
Credit: Getty Images/David Eulitt

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of Kansas City drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe
Credit: Getty Images/David Eulitt

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hands off the ball in the first quarter against Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of Kansas City motions from the line of scrimmage against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: NFL Commissioner
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) talks with Mark Donovan, the team president of Kansas City before the start of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Fans hold
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Fans hold up signs before the start of the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: A Cincinnati
Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

A Cincinnati Bengals fan watches warm ups before the start of the AFC Championship Game against Kansas City on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

