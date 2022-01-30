Scenes from the AFC Championship Game as the Cincinnati Bengals visit Kansas City on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field as center Creed Humphrey (52) helps against pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City running back Jerick McKinnon (1) tries to break a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against Kansas City, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City fullback Michael Burton (45) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a 10-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of Kansas City drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hands off the ball in the first quarter against Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of Kansas City motions from the line of scrimmage against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) talks with Mark Donovan, the team president of Kansas City before the start of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fans hold up signs before the start of the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.