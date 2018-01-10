TODAY'S PAPER
Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley says he will enter NFL Draft

Widely projected as a first-round pick, Ridley easily led the Crimson Tide in receiving with 63 catches for 967 yards.

Alabama's Calvin Ridley celebrates his touchdown catch during

Alabama's Calvin Ridley celebrates his touchdown catch during the CFP national championship game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo Credit: AP / David Goldman

By The Associated Press
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior wide receiver Calvin Ridley is entering the NFL draft.

Ridley announced his decision in a Twitter post Wednesday, two days after the Crimson Tide won the second national championship of his three-year career.

Widely projected as a first-round pick, Ridley easily led the Tide in receiving. He had 63 catches for 967 yards while no other wide receiver caught more than 14 balls.

Ridley’s 7-yard touchdown catch with 3:49 left tied the title game against Georgia and Alabama won 26-23 in overtime.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is second in school history with 220 career catches and third with 2,749 yards. He tied Dennis Homan for second in career touchdown catches with 18.

Alabama has several players with eligibility left who are projected high in the draft, including defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

