Outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night that resulted in life-threatening injuries to a 5-year-old child and non-life threatening injuries to a 4-year-old, according to a police report and team statement.

According to the Kansas City Missouri Department report, Britt Reid’s vehicle struck two cars that had pulled over on an on-ramp to I-435 in Kansas City. Television station KSHB reported that Reid told police he’d had two to three drinks and had also taken the prescription drug Adderall.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid," the team said in a statement Friday. "We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

The team is scheduled to leave Saturday for Tampa and play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Britt Reid is not expected to be with the team for the game, according to ESPN.

The accident occurred just after 9 p.m. Thursday. The driver of a car stopped on the ramp had run out of gas and called his cousins for help. Both cars were parked on the ramp when Reid’s pickup truck struck the side of one car and then ran into the rear of the other.

A 4-year-old sitting in the back seat of one of the cars was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report. A 5-year-old sitting in the back seat of the same car was transported with life-threatening injuries. Reid suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the report said "impairment is under investigation."

While none of the drivers was named in the police report, KSHB said the driver of the car that struck the two other cars was Britt Reid.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Reid, 35, joined the Chiefs in 2013 as a defensive assistant coach when Andy Reid was hired shortly after being fired by the Philadelphia Eagles. Britt Reid was the assistant defensive line coach in 2015 and defensive line coach in 2016. He was named outside linebackers coach in 2019.

Reid pleaded guilty to DUI in 2008. In 2007, Reid pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm without a license after being arrested for pointing a handgun at another driver during a dispute in Norristown, Pa. He was sentenced to eight to 23 months in jail, plus five years’ probation on gun and drug charges.