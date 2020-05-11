Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said the NFL faces several hurdles to conduct its 2020 season due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, and that players who test positive for the illness would have to be removed from their respective teams for at least 14 days. Fauci, the director of the National Institutes for Health (NIH) since 1984, also said the league could stage games in empty stadiums or, if conditions permit, could allow some fans to attend.

“I think it’s feasible that negative testing players could play to an empty stadium,” Fauci told NBC Sports’ Peter King for Monday’s 'Football Morning in America' column. “Is it guaranteed? No way ... There will be virus out there and you will know your players are negative at the time they step onto the field. You’re not endangering ... Also, if the virus is so low that even in the general community the risk is low, then I could see filling a third of the stadium or half the stadium so people could be six feet apart.”

If players were to test positive, there would be no choice but to remove them from the field of play. When King raised the possibility of testing players the night before a game and four test positive, Fauci said, “You got a problem there. You know why? Because it is likely that if four of them are positive and they’ve been hanging around together, that the other ones that are negative are really positive … Once you wind up having a situation where it looks like it’s spread within a team, you got a real problem. You gotta shut it down.”

And if reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes were to test positive the night before a game, would he have to disappear for two weeks, King asked.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Fauci said. “It would be malpractice in medicine to put him on the field, absolutely.”

Fauci himself has begun what he called a “modified quarantine” after making a “low risk” contact with Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, who has tested positive for the disease. Fauci will remain at home and work remotely for 14 days, although he said he may work in his office, where he would be alone. He will be tested every day and has so far tested negative.

Fauci told King there is simply no way to predict whether conditions in September would permit the NFL season to move forward. But if the level of infection at the start of the NFL season were comparable to what it is today, it would be not be possible to play.

“I mean, that’s something that is again feasible depending on the level of infection,” he said. “I keep getting back to that: It’s going to depend. Like, right now, if you fast forward, and it is now September. The season starts. I say you can’t have a season — it’s impossible. There’s too much infection out there. It doesn’t matter what you do. But I would hope that by the time you get to September it’s not gonna be the way it is right now.”

Fauci said the unrelenting contact between players in football would lead to transmission of the disease.

“This is a respiratory virus, so it’s going to be spread by shedding virus,” he said. “The problem with virus shedding is that if I have it in my nasal pharynx, and it sheds and I wipe my hand against my nose — now it’s on my hand. You see, then I touch my chest or my thigh, then it’s on my chest or my thigh for at least a few hours. Sweat as such won’t transmit it. But if people are in such close contact as football players are on every single play, then that’s the perfect set up for spreading. I would think that if there is an infected football player on the field — a middle linebacker, a tackle, whoever it is it — as soon as they hit the next guy, the chances are that they will be shedding virus all over that person.”

That’s why testing is the only way to move forward.

“If you really want to be in a situation where you want to be absolutely certain,” he said. “you’d test all the players before the game. And you say, those who are infected: Sorry, you’re sidelined. Those who are free: Get in there and play.”