TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Evening
SEARCH
24° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Arrest warrant issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown

Former New England Patriot Antonio Brown looks on

Former New England Patriot Antonio Brown looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019. Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

By The Associated Press
Print

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown's Florida home, authorities said.

Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful, Latta said.

Police didn't immediately identify the alleged victim or what prompted the confrontation.

Jail records didn't list an attorney for Holt, and it wasn't clear if Brown had a lawyer.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Former Yankees shortstop and fellow Baseball Hall of Derek Jeter discusses joining baseball's elite in Cooperstown
Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame Jeter settling in to his place in Cooperstown 
Eli Manning of the Giants walks on the Glauber: Timing of Eli Manning's retirement is perfect
Former New York Mets star Wally Backman, right, Defense: Wally Backman a victim of unstable ex, sloppy cops
Derek Jeter speaks to the media after being Anonymous voting for Hall takes center stage in wake of Jeter vote
Newsday's Giants beat writer Tom Rock chronicles and Tom Rock reacts to Eli Manning's retirement from NFL
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search