Star receiver Antonio Brown returned to training camp with the Oakland Raiders a day after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be “all in or all out.”

Brown took part in meetings Monday with the Raiders in Napa before the team broke camp, a person familiar with the situation said on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t release details.

Brown didn’t attend practice Sunday as he works to find a helmet that he’s comfortable using and that meets safety standards set by the NFL and NFLPA. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN earlier Monday that they are looking into “all options right now to resolve the helmet issue.”

Brown also lost a grievance to allow him to use a helmet that is no longer certified as safe. Brown had hoped to find a newer version of his preferred helmet that could be approved but the one he submitted failed a safety test conducted by the league and union, a second person said on condition of anonymity because test results weren’t released.





Bills settle with, release CB Gaines

The Buffalo Bills have reached an injury settlement and released cornerback E.J. Gaines.

The move was listed among the NFL’s transactions made Sunday and comes two weeks after the fifth-year player suffered a core muscle injury during training camp. Gaines was competing for a starting job opposite Tre’Davious White.

He rejoined the Bills this offseason after spending last year with Cleveland Browns, where he was limited to playing six games before suffering a season-ending concussion.

Pats put WR Gordon in injury list

The New England Patriots have placed receiver Josh Gordon on the non-football injury list while he gets back into shape following his suspension.

The move comes after the NFL conditionally lifted the suspension, saying Gordon could participate in team meetings, conditioning and individual workouts.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. He had also been suspended in 2012, and he missed the entire 2015 and ‘16 seasons. In interviews, he acknowledged using Xanax, cocaine, marijuana and other narcotics, and he said in 2017 he smoked pot before “probably every game of my career.”

The Cleveland Browns cut ties with him last September. He had 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns with the Patriots before the league suspended him.





Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police still investigating Benson crash

Police said Monday they are still investigating the weekend motorcycle crash in Texas that killed former Texas Longhorns running back and NFL player Cedric Benson and a woman passenger.

According to police, witnesses said Benson was driving his BMW motorcycle at a high rate of speed through a curving, hilly section of the city Saturday night when he collided with a van that was attempting a left turn.

Police said a passenger in the van and a bystander attempted to help Benson, 36, and his passenger, 27-year-old Aamna Najam. Both died at the scene.

Police said the van driver is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

Benson is the second-leading rusher in Texas history with 5,540 yards. He was drafted No. 4 overall by Chicago in 2005 and played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bears, the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.