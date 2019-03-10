Report: Antonio Brown traded to Raiders

This time it looks as if the Antonio Brown trade saga is officially over.

According to multiple reports — including Brown himself on Twitter — the Steelers have traded their unhappy receiver to the Raiders two nights after a potential deal with the Bills was squashed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter both reported it early Sunday morning.

Brown tweeted a photo of himself in a Raiders uniform.

Oakland reportedly is sending Pittsburgh two 2019 draft picks, a third-rounder and a fifth-rounder.

Brown (837 career catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns) met with Steelers officials in the offseason and both sides “agreed that it is time to move on,” he had tweeted. Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a falling out, and he sat out Week 17.