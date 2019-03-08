For weeks, one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason was: Which team will trade for Antonio Brown?

While many teams were mentioned as possible landing spots, it turns out one that wasn't is the Steelers' All-Pro receiver's likely destination. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Buffalo Bills were closing in on a deal to acquire Brown as of late Thursday night.

Brown, considered one of the top receivers in the league, had requested a trade after a tumultuous end to the 2018 regular season in which he didn't play in the Steelers' finale. Pittsburgh needed to win the game and get help to sneak into the playoffs. Reports and tweets suggested Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a falling out.

In February, Brown met with Steelers president Art Rooney II. Brown tweeted that day: "Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization!"

According to Rapoport, the Raiders, Redskins and Titans had appeared to be frontrunners in landing Brown, but the Bills were the surprise team. There is no word yet what Pittsburgh will receive in return for the star receiver, who has 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns for his career, all with the Steelers. He has six straight 100-plus catch seasons, including last year when he caught 104 for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns.