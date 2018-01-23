MOBILE, Ala. — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield said Tuesday that he’s determined to change his image. As he begins the NFL Draft process this week by meeting teams at the Senior Bowl practices, he must convince them he’s not somebody else.

“Everybody wants to portray the bad boy, the Johnny Manziel stuff,” said Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, referencing the 2012 winner from Texas A&M. “But I love the game of football, there’s no doubt about that. I’m an emotional player, I will do whatever it takes to win. I love being around my teammates and I love leading and having a responsibility.”

Manziel, who last played in 2015, made more off-the-field news than on it. Mayfield may be heading in a similar direction. He was arrested last February in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest. He reached a plea deal in June to pay a fine. Even on the field, Mayfield had some issues. After a Sept. 9 win at Ohio State, he ran around the field and planted the Oklahoma flag on the OSU logo. He later apologized.

On Nov. 18, Mayfield grabbed his crotch and yelled at the Kansas sideline during an emotional game that started with Jayhawks players refusing to shake his hand at the coin toss. In the next game, against West Virginia, Mayfield, a senior, was stripped of being a captain and benched for two series as punishment. He was upset about losing his captaincy for Senior Day.

But the Broncos, who are coaching the North team, requested Mayfield become one of the quarterbacks. “When John Elway asks you to be on your team, you don’t say no,” Mayfield said.

There’s a reason Mayfield is a sought-after prospect. He completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 4,627 yards with 43 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. But for any number of reasons it seems as if there’s always something going on with him. He was scheduled to arrive Sunday with the rest of the players but didn’t because of a family emergency. Mayfield’s mother, Gina, is ill, which prompted him to return home.

Mayfield arrived here Monday night. There were rumors he wanted to skip the Tuesday morning weigh-in because he didn’t want teams knowing how short he is, though he was going to be measured anyway at the Combine or at Oklahoma’s Pro Day. Mayfield is listed generously at 6-1 in cleats.

“Slowly getting better, got a special appointment Thursday,” Mayfield said of his mother. “As soon as I found out, I booked my flight home. It wasn’t about measuring, I measure [Wednesday] if it’s that big of a deal. I don’t care, family first.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Although Mayfield said he’s not afraid of the competition on the field, there’s some doubt whether he’ll play in Saturday’s game. “We’ll see,” he said of that possibility or of getting limited snaps. “We’ll address that later.”

Of course, some NFL team will draft Mayfield despite the off-the-field drama and a perceived size problem. The Giants, with the No. 2 pick and the Jets, No. 6 overall, are in the market for a quarterback. Asked if he could fit with one of those teams, he said, “Perfectly fine.”

Mayfield’s North teammate is Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, and there’s a possibility that Allen could be a Giant, sitting behind Eli Manning.

The questions about Allen have nothing to do with anything off the field. It’s accuracy. Last season, he completed only 56.3 percent of his passes to go along with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. Allen said footwork and working on arm mechanics should fix the accuracy issues.