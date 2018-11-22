Bears vs. Lions

TODAY'S PAPER
The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in an NFC North battle on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field.

Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel, left, congratulates free
Photo Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel, left, congratulates free safety Eddie Jackson after Jackson returned an interception 41-yards for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday in Detroit. 

The Chicago Bears celebrate after cornerback Kyle Fuller
Photo Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

The Chicago Bears celebrate after cornerback Kyle Fuller intercepted a pass in the end zone intended for Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts during the second half on Thursday in Detroit.

Chicago Bears running back Taquan Mizzell (33) makes
Photo Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel throws during the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday in Detroit. 

Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is
Photo Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Chicago Bears running back Taquan Mizzell makes a 10-yard reception for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday in Detroit. 

Detroit Lions defensive back DeShawn Shead knocks the
Photo Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount  is congratulated by wide receiver Bruce Ellington after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday in Detroit. 

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy yells during
Photo Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Detroit Lions defensive back DeShawn Shead knocks the ball away from Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton for a fumble during the first half on Thursday in Detroit. 

