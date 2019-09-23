TODAY'S PAPER
The Washington Redskins hosted the Chicago Bears in a Week 3 Monday Night Football game at FedExField on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md.

Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears warms up
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md.

Dwayne Haskins of the Washington Redskins warms up
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Dwayne Haskins of the Washington Redskins warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at FedExField on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md.

Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix runs
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix runs with his interception on the way to the end zone past Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum during the first half of an NFL game at FedExField on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md.

Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix center,
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix center, celebrates his interception and touchdown with his teammates during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md.

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum throws during the
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum throws during the first half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears at FedExField on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of the Chicago Bears intercepts
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of the Chicago Bears intercepts the ball and returns it for a first quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of the Chicago Bears intercepts
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of the Chicago Bears intercepts the ball and returns it for a first quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of the Chicago Bears is
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of the Chicago Bears is congratulated by teammates Eddie Jackson and Duke Shelley after his interception return for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md.

Tarik Cohen of the Chicago Bears is tackled
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Tarik Cohen of the Chicago Bears is tackled by Montez Sweat of the Washington Redskins during the first quarter at FedExField on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md.

Cordarrelle Patterson of the Chicago Bears carries the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Cordarrelle Patterson of the Chicago Bears carries the ball against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter at FedExField on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md.

