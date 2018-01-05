In Belichick’s Patriots’ era, the other 31 teams have had 146 coaches
Believe it or not, NFL teams have hired 146 head coaches since Jan. 27, 2000, when Bill Belichick became coach of the Patriots. The Raiders lead the way, having gone through nine coaches — with an opening for No. 10 — since Belichick left the Jets for New England. The totals do not include men who coached on an interim basis.
Raiders (9)
Jon Gruden, Bill Callahan, Norv Turner, Art Shell, Lane Kiffin, Tom Cable, Hue Jackson, Dennis Allen, Jack Del Rio and Gruden again in 2018.
Bills (8)
Wade Phillips. Gregg Williams, Mike Mularkey, Dick Jauron, Chan Gailey, Doug Marrone, Rex Ryan, Sean McDermott
Browns (8)
Chris Palmer, Butch Davis, Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine, Hue Jackson
49ers (8)
Steve Mariucci, Dennis Erickson, Mike Nolan, Mike Singletary, Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula, Chip Kelly, Kyle Shanahan
Redskins (7)
Norv Turner, Marty Schottenheimer, Steve Spurrier, Joe Gibbs, Jim Zorn, Mike Shanahan, Jay Gruden
Lions (6*)
Bobby Ross, Marty Mornhinweg, Steve Mariucci, Rod Marinelli, Jim Schwartz, Jim Caldwell
Buccaneers (6)
Tony Dungy, Jon Gruden, Raheem Morris, Greg Schiano, Lovie Smith, Dirk Koetter
Chiefs (6)
Gunther Cunningham, Dick Vermeil, Herm Edwards, Todd Haley, Romeo Crennel, Andy Reid
Dolphins (6)
Dave Wannstedt, Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin, Adam Gase
Broncos (5)
Mike Shanahan, Josh McDaniels, John Fox, Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph
Chargers (5)
Mike Riley, Marty Schottenheimer, Norv Turner, Mike McCoy, Anthony Lynn
Falcons (5)
Dan Reeves, Jim Mora, Emmitt Thomas, Mike Smith, Dan Quinn
Jaguars (5)
Tom Coughlin, Jack Del Rio, Mike Mularkey, Gus Bradley, Doug Marrone
Jets (5)
Al Groh, Herm Edwards, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, Todd Bowles
Rams (5)
Mike Martz, Scott Linehan, Steve Spagnuolo, Jeff Fisher, Sean McVay
Vikings (5)
Dennis Green, Mike Tice, Brad Childress, Leslie Frazier, Mike Zimmer
Bears (4*)
Dick Jauron, Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman, John Fox
Cardinals (4*)
Dave McGinnis, Dennis Green, Ken Whisenhunt, Bruce Arians
Colts (4*)
Jim Mora, Tony Dungy, Jim Caldwell, Chuck Pagano
Cowboys (4)
Dave Campo, Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips, Jason Garrett
Titans (4)
Jeff Fisher, Mike Munchak, Ken Whisenhunt, Mike Mularkey
Giants (4*)
Jim Fassel, Tom Coughlin, Ben McAdoo
Eagles (3)
Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson
Bengals (3)
Bruce Coslet, Dick LeBeau, Marvin Lewis
Panthers (3)
George Seifert, John Fox, Ron Rivera
Seahawks (3)
Mike Holmgren, Jim Mora, Pete Carroll
Texans (3)
Dom Capers, Gary Kubiak, Bill O’Brien
Saints (2)
Jim Haslett, Sean Payton
Packers (2)
Mike Sherman, Mike McCarthy
Ravens (2)
Brian Billick, John Harbaugh
Steelers (2)
Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin
Patriots (0)
Belichick has the longest tenure among active NFL coaches
*will have a new coach in 2018