Believe it or not, NFL teams have hired 146 head coaches since Jan. 27, 2000, when Bill Belichick became coach of the Patriots. The Raiders lead the way, having gone through nine coaches — with an opening for No. 10 — since Belichick left the Jets for New England. The totals do not include men who coached on an interim basis.

Raiders (9)

Jon Gruden, Bill Callahan, Norv Turner, Art Shell, Lane Kiffin, Tom Cable, Hue Jackson, Dennis Allen, Jack Del Rio and Gruden again in 2018.

Bills (8)

Wade Phillips. Gregg Williams, Mike Mularkey, Dick Jauron, Chan Gailey, Doug Marrone, Rex Ryan, Sean McDermott

Browns (8)

Chris Palmer, Butch Davis, Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine, Hue Jackson

49ers (8)

Steve Mariucci, Dennis Erickson, Mike Nolan, Mike Singletary, Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula, Chip Kelly, Kyle Shanahan

Redskins (7)

Norv Turner, Marty Schottenheimer, Steve Spurrier, Joe Gibbs, Jim Zorn, Mike Shanahan, Jay Gruden

Lions (6*)

Bobby Ross, Marty Mornhinweg, Steve Mariucci, Rod Marinelli, Jim Schwartz, Jim Caldwell

Buccaneers (6)

Tony Dungy, Jon Gruden, Raheem Morris, Greg Schiano, Lovie Smith, Dirk Koetter

Chiefs (6)

Gunther Cunningham, Dick Vermeil, Herm Edwards, Todd Haley, Romeo Crennel, Andy Reid

Dolphins (6)

Dave Wannstedt, Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin, Adam Gase

Broncos (5)

Mike Shanahan, Josh McDaniels, John Fox, Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph

Chargers (5)

Mike Riley, Marty Schottenheimer, Norv Turner, Mike McCoy, Anthony Lynn

Falcons (5)

Dan Reeves, Jim Mora, Emmitt Thomas, Mike Smith, Dan Quinn

Jaguars (5)

Tom Coughlin, Jack Del Rio, Mike Mularkey, Gus Bradley, Doug Marrone

Jets (5)

Al Groh, Herm Edwards, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, Todd Bowles

Rams (5)

Mike Martz, Scott Linehan, Steve Spagnuolo, Jeff Fisher, Sean McVay

Vikings (5)

Dennis Green, Mike Tice, Brad Childress, Leslie Frazier, Mike Zimmer

Bears (4*)

Dick Jauron, Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman, John Fox

Cardinals (4*)

Dave McGinnis, Dennis Green, Ken Whisenhunt, Bruce Arians

Colts (4*)

Jim Mora, Tony Dungy, Jim Caldwell, Chuck Pagano

Cowboys (4)

Dave Campo, Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips, Jason Garrett

Titans (4)

Jeff Fisher, Mike Munchak, Ken Whisenhunt, Mike Mularkey

Giants (4*)

Jim Fassel, Tom Coughlin, Ben McAdoo

Eagles (3)

Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson

Bengals (3)

Bruce Coslet, Dick LeBeau, Marvin Lewis

Panthers (3)

George Seifert, John Fox, Ron Rivera

Seahawks (3)

Mike Holmgren, Jim Mora, Pete Carroll

Texans (3)

Dom Capers, Gary Kubiak, Bill O’Brien

Saints (2)

Jim Haslett, Sean Payton

Packers (2)

Mike Sherman, Mike McCarthy

Ravens (2)

Brian Billick, John Harbaugh

Steelers (2)

Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin

Patriots (0)

Belichick has the longest tenure among active NFL coaches

*will have a new coach in 2018