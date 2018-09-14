Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

SportsFootball

Bengals beat Ravens as Andy Dalton throws four touchdown passes in first half

Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws

Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass against Tyus Bowser #54 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on September 13, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

By The Associated Press
CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton threw four touchdown passes in the first half — three to A.J. Green — against a defense that has bedeviled him throughout his career, and the Cincinnati Bengals held on for a 34-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Dalton knocked the Ravens (1-1) out of playoff contention last season. On Thursday, he sliced-and-diced a defense that has more often gotten the upper hand in their AFC North rivalry, leading Cincinnati (2-0) to an early 21-point lead.

Dalton finished 24 of 42 for 265 yards, throwing four touchdown passes for only the fifth time in his career. Green set the tone with touchdown catches of 4, 28 and 7 yards on consecutive possessions, a career high.

