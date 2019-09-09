The best of NFL Week 1 photos

Scenes from around NFL stadiums in Week 1 of the 2019 season.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions (C) celebrates with Danny Amendola #80, Marvin Jones Jr #11 and teammates after his touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019.

Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals makes a diving catch while being defended by Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 8, 2019.

Tyler Higbee #89 of the Los Angeles Rams spikes the ball after catching a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Singer Tim McGraw reaches out to fans during a pregame performance before the NFL season kicks off between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Tampa.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Redskins celebrates his touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.