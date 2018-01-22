TODAY'S PAPER
Bill Belichick-Bill Parcells relationship explored by ESPN documentary

The “30 for 30” documentary spotlights a warmer side of the Patriots’ all-business coach.

Jets defensive coordinator Bill Belichick, center, talks with

Jets defensive coordinator Bill Belichick, center, talks with Jets linebacker Bryan Cox (51) on the sideline as head coach Bill Parcells stands in the background during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Oct. 17, 1999. Photo Credit: AP / John T. Greilick

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
“The Two Bills,” ESPN’s next “30 for 30” documentary, is set to premiere on Feb. 1, three days before Bill Belichick, one of the co-stars alongside his old mentor Bill Parcells, coaches in his latest Super Bowl.

It was a timing bet that paid off when the Patriots came from behind to defeat the Jaguars, 24-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

ESPN released the documentary to journalists on Monday night and it reveals a warmer, chattier Belichick than the one fans have become accustomed to during his long reign in New England as he sits beside Parcells in the Giants’ locker room at MetLife Stadium.

The film is loaded with archival footage of the men when they were much younger, video that will be nostalgic for fans of a certain age and educational for those who know them only in their 21st century incarnations.

One gem is a sit-down in 1991 when Parcells was at NBC and Belichick was coaching the Browns. Parcells notes Belichick’s attire, including the cutoff sleeves that since have become a trademark.

Their 2017 chat includes recalling the day their relationship, which had been frosty in the years since Belichick declined to succeed Parcells as the Jets’ coach in 2000, finally thawed on a golf course in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in 2006.

Near the end of the film, the two visit the Giants’ Lombardi Trophies and Super Bowl rings in the Giants Legacy Club at MetLife.

“These are our two,” Belichick says, then adds with disgust, “these are the two we gave ’em.”

Says Parcells: “You should’ve never lost that one game. Tyree.”

The director then suggests they visit the Jets’ locker room for more footage together, given the connection both men have to that franchise. Parcells and Belichick refuse.

“Not the Jets locker room,” Belichick says.

“I’m not going in there,” Parcells says. “No, I’m not going in there. I don’t want to go in there. What’s the point?”

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

