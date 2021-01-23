In a season of superlatives, a decidedly different word comes to mind to describe Josh Allen’s Week 6 performance against the defending Super Bowl champions: ordinary.

Allen put together an MVP-caliber resume in 2020, throwing for 37 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in leading the Bills to a 13-3 record, their first divisional title since 1995 and their first two playoff wins in a quarter century. But a 26-17 loss to Kansas City at home still stings, and Allen now hopes to use that as a learning tool for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

Allen put together pedestrian numbers in the home loss, going 14-for-27 for just 122 yards, although he did have two touchdown passes. Allen also threw an interception against Kansas City’s defense, which has been strong the last two years, even if overshadowed by defending Super Bowl champion MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Allen knows he can’t have a similar performance if the Bills hope to advance to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1993 season, when Buffalo lost its fourth straight Super Bowl.

"We’ve got to do everything in our power to put our best foot forward," Allen said this week. "Not make dumb mistakes and put the ball where it needs to be."

Look for Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII before last year’s championship run, to throw a variety of alignments at Allen. And look for the third-year quarterback, who has made good on the Bills’ investment of the No. 7 overall pick in 2018, to try and figure things out better than he did in the regular season.

"If they play zone or they play man, we’ve got to win our matchups outside and get our run game established and play really good complementary football," he said.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Bills have done just that since their regular season loss to Kansas City; Buffalo won nine of its last 10 regular season games (the lone loss was on the "Hail Murray" pass in Arizona) before beating the Colts, 27-24, in the wild card round and then the Ravens, 17-3 in last weekend’s divisional round game. After back-to-back playoff wins at home, it’s off to Kansas City for the right to earn a trip to Tampa and Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

"This is the next step for Josh," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "This is what you want. This is what you work for and what he’s worked for. He’ll be ready, and we’ll be extremely confident."

The regular-season loss might actually help in the rematch, according to McDermott. It’s all part of the process of learning how to win, even if it means losing along the way.

"It emphasizes and highlights a very resilient group of players that has continued to develop throughout the season," he said. "That’s important because it’s a journey. There’s going to be highs and lows through a season, and those players have done a phenomenal job of learning from previous experiences and situations and building as they move forward throughout the year."

Beating Kansas City on the road won’t be easy, though. Kansas City escaped with a 22-17 win over the Browns in the divisional round despite Mahomes leaving the game midway through the third quarter with a concussion. He has practiced all week on a limited basis and is expected to play on Sunday.

A win over Kansas City would give McDermott his first Super Bowl appearance, and it would come against his former boss. McDermott was an assistant coach under Reid in Philadelphia.

"Andy will be a Hall of Fame coach down the road," McDermott said. "I’ve learned a lot from Andy Reid in my time with him in Philadelphia. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him."

Reid said McDermott has done an outstanding job in Buffalo, particularly this season.

"He deserves to be coach of the year," Reid said. "He’s really done a nice job with that whole program. Good football team, well coached. Sean’s done a tremendous job there. They’re just a very good football team."

Good enough to knock off the defending champions?

They’re about to find out.