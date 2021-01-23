Yes, "Hennething" is possible, but the defending Super Bowl champions prefer not to find that out in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.

Chad Henne did about as well as could be expected in replacing an injured Patrick Mahomes in the second half of last weekend’s 22-17 win over the Browns in the AFC divisional playoffs. The 35-year-old former Dolphins quarterback even has a line of apparel with that unique moniker, which certainly described his impressive relief effort against the Browns.

But Mahomes, who practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, is ready to be back under center for the game after being cleared by an independent neurologist on Friday. Mahomes showed daily improvement since getting tackled around the neck midway through the third quarter of the Browns game.

The official sigh of relief came Friday afternoon, when he was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Mahomes said Friday he underwent "a bunch of testing, a bunch of different things to make sure that I’m good to go and there’s no lingering effects or anything like that. Everything’s been good. Everything has looked well, and I’m out of (the protocol) now."

Henne came up big when he needed to against the Browns, running 13 yards on a third-down scramble down the stretch and then completing a fourth-down pass to Tyreek Hill that allowed Kansas City to run out the clock in the final minute to secure a third straight trip to the AFC Championship Game.

"It's a little different when your quarterback goes down, someone so important to your offense and your team," All Pro tight end Travis Kelce said. "But you have to throw it all into the same bucket of, ‘When adversity hits, what are you going to do? Where does your mind go? Where do we go from here as a team?’ We rallied around Chad, gave him some confidence, knowing we were out there making plays every single snap, just like if Pat was out there."

Let’s face it, though. It’s all well and good that Henne did his job in a limited role against the Browns. But if Kansas City is to become the first team since the 2003-04 Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions, then Mahomes is the one to get them there.

Mahomes finished the regular season with 38 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. And while he was on pace to earn a second regular season MVP, he may have been eclipsed by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But the 25-year-old Mahomes isn’t concerned about awards at this point. It’s that trip to Tampa next week for Super Bowl LV.

Now that he’s fit to play, he’s anxious to resume the mission.

"With going to the doctors and going through the testing, we had the belief that there would be no lingering effects," Mahomes said, "and that I would be able to go out there and be myself and be who I am every single week."