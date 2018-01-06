Hope is one of the NFL’s biggest selling points.

Hope for a team that makes the playoffs after a bad season — or after 10 bad seasons. Or close to 20.

Welcome to the AFC wild card playoffs, where perennial losers Jacksonville and Buffalo have finally made it back to the promised land of the playoffs after extended runs of frustration.

The Jaguars hadn’t made it to the playoffs since 2007 and are hosting their first playoff game since 1999 — when Tom Coughlin was the one-time expansion team’s head coach. The Bills, who haven’t had much to cheer about since the glory days of the early ’90s with Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and Bruce Smith, are back in the postseason for the first time in 18 seasons.

And if you don’t think players from both teams aren’t excited about taking the first step toward a Super Bowl championship, then you didn’t see Bills players erupt in cheers and hugs in the locker room in Miami after they saw the Bengals score the game-winning touchdown to knock the Ravens out of the playoffs and give Buffalo its first postseason berth since 1999. And you haven’t listened to Jaguars players talking with such enthusiasm about playing in the tournament.

“This team was put together, not necessarily everyone was drafted here, [there were some] free agent signings, some people were drafted, but some people are on their second and third chance,” Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor told reporters during the week. “Through all of that, we were able to come together and bond together and take the underdog role. I think we embraced that and I think that’s more so what the message was talking about, people writing us off.”

Taylor himself has been written off by Jaguars fans — and even by his coach. Benched earlier in the season and replaced by rookie Nathan Peterman, who lasted just a half against the Chargers after throwing five interceptions, Taylor has helped the Bills back to the playoffs with some fine work down the stretch.

But he’s not the only maligned quarterback in this game. Blake Bortles of the Jaguars had struggled through most of his first three seasons in the NFL, but the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft showed improvement in helping the Jaguars to a 10-6 season and the AFC South title. Now the stakes go up big-time at EverBank Field.

“It’s obviously going to feel a little different,” he said. “The emotions and the energy in the stadium will be heightened, but as far as what happens between the lines, I would imagine it’s similar. Everybody realizes it’s your last chance. You lose, you go home, it’s over.”

While Bortles has raised his game, the Jaguars’ formula for success has revolved around an aggressive defense that gets after the quarterback so effectively the team has earned the nickname “Sacksonville.” Led by free agent acquisitions Calais Campbell, who joined the Jaguars after a strong run in Arizona, the Jaguars had 55 sacks, second only to the Steelers (56). The Jaguars were also second overall in team defense, surrendering just 286.1 yards per game. Minnesota was first with 275.9.

Jacksonville’s other calling card is the running game, which has been revived behind rookie first-round tailback Leonard Fournette, the former LSU star. Fournette led the Jaguars with 1,040 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

The Bills also like to run the ball, but the effectiveness of the ground game will be in question because of the ankle injury suffered by LeSean McCoy in last week’s game against the Dolphins. McCoy missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and only did limited work on Friday. He’ll be a game-time decision, although the Bills remain hopeful McCoy can play.

Another juicy subplot from this game: The Bills will be going against a coach who once spurned Buffalo. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone exercised a clause in his contract after the 2014 season to leave the Bills because of uncertainty over the sale of the team to new owners Terry and Kim Pegula. Bills fans won’t soon forget the move, which led to the hiring of Rex Ryan and a two-year run of futility, but Marrone has moved on.

“What’s past is past,” he said. “This stuff happened so long ago, OK? There’s obviously been a lot of stuff out there. That stuff is done. It’s over. I can’t put it any simpler than that. So I’m not going to take away my primary responsibility to look back on a situation that occurred, what, three years ago. If I do that, then I shouldn’t be the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Marrone was named Jaguars coach after Gus Bradley was fired last year, and he now teams with Coughlin, who now runs the football operation after being pushed out the door with the Giants following the 2015 season.

“My job is to make sure that I do the best job for this team,” Marrone said. “Hey, listen, am I happy that [the Bills snapped an 18-year playoff drought]? I am. I am. I’m happy for their fans and I’m happy for the organization . . . but my focus is on our fans, our team, and where we want to go.”