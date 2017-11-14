A look inside Tyrod Taylor’s life off the field
The Bills quarterback takes viewers through his home in this video segment.
When Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor isn’t on the field, he likes to relax around his house, he said in a Geico Digital Diaries segment.
“It took seven years of my career for me to finally purchase a house,” the 28-year-old said in the video.
Taylor's house includes a pool table and a home theater, where he said he spends most of his time.
Get a glimpse of his home in the video above.