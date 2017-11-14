This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 41° Good Evening
Overcast 41° Good Evening
SportsFootball

A look inside Tyrod Taylor’s life off the field

The Bills quarterback takes viewers through his home in this video segment.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor before a game against the

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor before a game against the Saints on Nov. 12, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Szczerbowski

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

When Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor isn’t on the field, he likes to relax around his house, he said in a Geico Digital Diaries segment.

“It took seven years of my career for me to finally purchase a house,” the 28-year-old said in the video.

Taylor's house includes a pool table and a home theater, where he said he spends most of his time.

Get a glimpse of his home in the video above.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Kyrie Irving of the Celtics drives between Nets' Celtics top Nets, extend winning streak to 13
St. John's Shamorie Ponds attempts a free throw Led by Ponds, Storm cruises to win over Central Connecticut
Connecticut's Jalen Adams makes a basket over Stony Brook's Stony Brook falls to UConn
Japanese pitcher-outfielder Shohei Otani arrives for a press Lennon: Mets should show Otani the Citi
Japanese pitcher-outfielder Shohei Otani smiles during a press Mets may pursue Japanese two-way star Otani
Nets center Jarrett Allen looks down the court during Allen returns for Nets